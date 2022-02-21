Fisherman Dies After Falling Through Ice at Utah Reservoir

A 52-year-old man drowned last weekend after falling through the ice while fishing at a Utah reservoir. Witnesses called the police after they heard his screams for help and saw his dog jump into the frigid waters after him. Rescue crews were able to save the dog, but they did not locate the fisherman until it was too late.

Travis Hanchett, of Vernal, Utah, went fishing at the west inlet of the Steinaker Reservoir in northeast Utah early Saturday morning. The ice underneath his feet broke apart a little after 9 a.m., according to a statement from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities found Hanchett’s body about five feet from where he fell through the ice.

Travis’ son Dallin Hanchett posted on Facebook that his dad was an avid outdoorsman who passed down his love of hunting and fishing to his son.

“I love you pops and miss you so much,” Dallin Hanchett wrote. “… Thank you for being my dad, my mentor, my hero, and my best friend. You taught me so many valuable lessons. I am the man I am today because of you. … The world lost a great man yesterday. … I am beyond grateful that the Lord allowed you to be my dad and that he will allow me to see you again someday. I love you so much.”

The Sheriff’s Office sent its condolences to the Hanchett family. Deputies also warned others that warm temperatures had made the ice perilously thin in several places at that reservoir.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of Travis,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “With warming temperatures, we urge everyone to use extreme caution on frozen lakes and waterways as ice levels in some areas are beginning to thin, especially near reservoir inlets.”

Man Sinks Truck Trying to Get Head Start on Ice Fishing Season

A man in Wisconsin sank his trunk and ice shack in October after trying to get a head start on the ice fishing season. There was one problem though. There was no ice.

According to We Are Green Bay, there had been several nights below freezing in the days before this incident. But it was not enough to freeze the lake. That didn’t stop the man from testing it out, though.

Rescuers said the man was fine, but his truck and shack are likely unsalvagable. Police charged him with operating while intoxicated. They did not release the man’s name. Though, they used his story as a teaching lesson for others.

“We want everyone to know that the driver was ok and unhurt. Alcohol was a contributing factor to this case and we take these very seriously because these types of offenses are preventable,” the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said.