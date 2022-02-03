Fisherman Makes $61,000 for Catching Thousands of Northern Pikeminnows in Washington

A Pikeminnows bounty program implemented to help mitigate the damage to other species just netted one angler around $61,000 in cash. In the summer of 2021, the angler, who wishes to remain anonymous, caught thousands of Northern Pikeminnows. He caught the fish in the Columbia and Snake rivers of Washington. The native species likes to feast on salmon and steelhead smolts; so the local fish and game department developed a fisherman-friendly solution.

The angler, along with hundreds of other fishermen in Washington and Oregon, participated in an ongoing program funded by the Bonneville Power Association (BPA). To net the $61,000, one outdoorsman caught and removed 7,185 fish in addition to the 1,700 his wife also caught.

In 2021, anglers were paid $5 for their first 25 fish over 9 inches, $6 each for 26 to 200, and $8 for every fish after that. Tagged fish were worth $500 each. So the program significantly rewarded long-term removal volunteers over the basic weekend warriors.

The BPA said that the program will continue in 2022 and prices will actually increase for each fish caught. The new payment for an angler’s first 25 fish over 9 inches will be bumped to $6 per fish. Fish 26 through 200 will pay $8, and any fish over that earn $10 each. The reimbursement for tagged Pikeminnow will remain at $500 each. The angler in this story caught seven tagged fish during his summer on the water.

To encourage participation, though, the BPA will reward all volunteers $10 just for registering, even if they catch no fish. Anglers must register daily at check stations. There is no limit of the number of Pikeminnows that a fisherman can catch, which means that there is also no cap on payments.

How many Northern Pikeminnow did all of the fishermen catch in 2021?

The program is open on the main stem Columbia River (from the river’s mouth upstream). It runs to the Priest Rapids Dam above the Tri-Cities. It also operates on the Snake River from its mouth to the Hell’s Canyon Dam.

All told, the BPA paid out around $700,000 in bounties over a five-month cycle span in 2021. For comparison’s sake in 2020, the program paid out around $840,000. Poor conditions in May and June are apparently to blame for the downtick in volume year over year. Eric Winther, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) Northern Pikeminnow Program manager, said that high concentrations of debris hurt the early months of the season.

Nevertheless, fishery managers believe that the program is a success so far. They estimate a 40 percent reduction of predation on young salmon and steelhead compared to conditions before the program went live. The BPA said the program’s goal is to encourage the removal of 10 to 20 percent of the larger Pikeminnow from the watersheds. Officials believe that fishermen in 2021 reduced the applicable number of Pikeminnow by around 11.3 percent — so narrowly within the goal’s window.