Florida Man Reportedly Bites Head Off Pet Ball Python

Good ole’ Florida, the state where go head-to-head with alligators, and people wrangle snakes on a daily basis. In this bizarre albeit unsurprising incident, a Florida man allegedly bit off the head of a pet ball python during a domestic dispute.

According to reports via NBC Miami, police responded to an incident around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, involving a man named Justin Mayorga. When they arrived at his apartment in Cutler Bay, they found that the 32-year-old and his girlfriend were in the midst of a domestic dispute that reportedly culminated with Mayorga biting the head off his girlfriend’s pet python. When officers entered the apartment, they found the headless reptile, and Mayorga was blocking the entryway.

Before they got inside the apartment, officers gave the couple multiple commands to open the door. After they heard a woman screaming, police kicked in the door and entered the apartment.

The woman later told the police that Mayorga had bitten off the snake’s head while the two were fighting.

When authorities attempted to arrest the man, he resisted. In addition, he even hit one police officer in the face with an arm that was handcuffed. In addition, police were forced to put the man in leg restraints since he kept resisting arrest. They also tried to tase the unhinged man but failed to subdue him.

Once they got the man restrained, the woman told officers that Mayorga bit off the head of her pet. They located the snake next to a door, missing its head.

At this time, Mayorga is in a local jail and has been initially charged with domestic violence, resisting an office, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty. He’s also being held on a $15,000 bond.

All current charges are third-degree felonies under the state’s law. As a result, Mayorga could face up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and up to a $5,000 fine, according to the Hardy Law Firm. In addition, a hearing date for Mayorga is still pending.

According to reports, adult ball pythons can measure between four to five feet long. They can also live up to 30 years if taken care of properly.

However, unlike Burmese pythons, which are known to be invasive to Florida’s wildlife, ball pythons are rarely found in Florida. In addition, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there is no known reproducing population of the ball python.