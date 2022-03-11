Florida Police Search Alligator-Infested Canal After Human Remains Found in Gator’s Mouth

On Thursday, March 10th, police in Florida were stunned to find human remains in the mouth of an alligator. They then conducted a search in a gator-infested canal in a wilderness preserve. Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown. In case any gators managed to get too close to the divers, a sheriff’s officer sniper kept watch.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post read, “Martin County Fire Rescue’s Dive team is currently searching the gator infested waters at Hungryland Preserve for any additional human remains after body parts were discovered near the canal bank last night. An MCSO sniper is keeping a watchful eye protecting the divers while they search. A large gator did have possession of what was located last night. The park will remain closed until investigators clear the scene.

People in the comments expressed worry for what’s to come but also wished other Indiantown residents safe. “Praying for everyone at this location,” one reader said.

At the moment, law enforcement is unable to share any more news with the public. But hopefully, they’ll continue to update residents and provide them with the necessary information to keep them safe.

Florida Alligator Spotted With Fish Hanging Out of It’s Mouth

Many know that it’s not unusual for Florida residents to spot an alligator roaming around from time to time. However, not many people see these massive creatures walking around with fish hanging out of their mouths.

In early February, FOX News reported visitors to a Florida state park seeing something truly unique. Robin Goff Austin shared photos on Facebook of the alligator enjoying the day at Myakka State Park. In the photos, viewers see the reptile sitting near the river bank while a fish resides in its mouth.

“Gator at Myakka State Park with what I think is a Snook. He caught my favorite fish,” Austin wrote in her caption. She also spoke with FOX 13 in Tampa, Florida about the behavior of the alligator.

“The gator just laid there. He didn’t move the whole time I watched him and taking pictures. He never moved. I guess gator was cold. Caught this fish and kind of didn’t know what to do with him at the time,” she said.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators are opportunistic feeders. They eat prey species that are plentiful and easily to get a hold of. Young alligators eat primarily insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates. Adult alligators eat rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds.

Lucky for the gator, it found the perfect afternoon snack before continuing its day. Austin also said she believes the fish the gator caught was as snook, which is not the worst tasting fish.