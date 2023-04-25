Footage shows Alpine ibex defying gravity on near-vertical dam

A fall would mean certain death. But that doesn’t stop these incredible ibex from scaling the near-vertical face of a massive dam – all in the name of salt.

Built in the Italian Alps circa 1931, this dam stands as high as San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. And it’s unique construction allows for the capture of a precious mineral that all ungulates, or hooved mammals, require to survive: salt.

To reach it, the ibex walk straight up the dam’s face using nothing but their hooves. And it is such a tremendous feat that it’s anxiety-inducing to watch.

“Scaling these near-vertical walls calls on incredible climbing skills,” Benedict Cumberbatch narrates for NatGeo’s Super/Natural series. Yet these “natural-born mountaineers make it look like a walk in the park.”

NatGeo’s remarkable footage shows the mere millimeters of contact each ibex’s hooves make with the texture of the dam. Once the camera pans back, the ibex appear to be standing on thin air as they lick the concrete’s salt deposits. It is mind-bending:

Imagine what it’s like for a kid – or adolescent goat – going up there for the very first time, too. “He has to follow his mother. But a fall would mean certain death,” Cumberbatch exclaims. And he’s right.

Instead of plummeting hundreds of feet to his death, the tiny ibex realizes he has an amazing grip. Step-by-step, he trails the miniscule grooves of the dam just like his mother. Yet the higher he goes, the more vertical the dam becomes.

Ibex Hold an ‘Innate Superpower’

Each of these Alpine ibex (Capra ibex), also known as steinbock, bouquetin, or simply ibex, relies on their “innate superpower” to conquer such a feat, NatGeo explains.

Instead of the bottoms of their hooves being hard and immovable like the dam, they’ve evolved to feature soft, rubbery soles. This allows the ibex to “wrap” sections of their moldable soles to even the tiniest protrusions in the vertical concrete.

With every step holding their life in the balance, balance itself becomes another superpower of the species. But this doesn’t mean there aren’t accidents… Or casulaties.

As the tiny kid marks the halfway point, his mother notices he’s become frozen. This is exhausting work for one so young, after all. With the same ease, she’s able to work her way down the dam to her young. It’s every-bit as impressive.

With her kid’s energy spent, the mother gives herself a firm grip and stands vertically below the kid. There, he’s able wedge himself between her and the dam for a rest – some 100 feet above the ground below.

It’s an unbelievable sight, one you can catch as part of Super/Natural Episode 6; available to stream in full on Disney+ now.