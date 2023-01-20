Former Super Bowl Champ Hunts Down A Rampaging Mountain Lion

A mountain lion had been on a rampage in a rural Colorado neighborhood. The aggressive cougar had apparently killed two pet dogs and a mule deer before denning up under some lady’s porch. So former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe decided to tackle it with his bow. He tracked down the big cat and rammed an arrow into it. He was apparently asked to hunt the mountain lion after the homeowner got tired of the cat “wreaking havoc” near his house.

Wolfe said it was a tough hunt though. Fox News reports that he had to hike to an altitude of more than 9,600 feet before he finally located the ferocious feline. His caption on Instagram details the hunt from his point of view.

“Late Tuesday night I got a call to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood. He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous about what he might do next,” he said. “We found a fresh 4×4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side, and then back up again to 9600ft.”

“Exhausted, dehydrated, and cramping I drew back my Hoyt bow and sent a Sevr Broadhead through him. Then I had to crawl back down the mountain with him to get him to the truck. I fell 10 feet off a rock face on the way down,” Wolfe continued. He estimates the cat weighs close to 200 pounds.

Derek Wolfe Played 9 NFL Seasons And Won A Super Bowl With Denver

Derek Wolfe had an excellent college football career at the University of Cincinnati. He had 162 total tackles, 37 of them for a loss. He also had 19 sacks. Wolfe was named Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year his senior season.

After that, he was drafted in the second round. The Denver Broncos took him with pick #36 in the 2012 NFL draft. After 8 years with that team, he played the final season of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. During his pro career, he recorded 299 tackles and 33 sacks. He had to overcome a good bit of adversity during his career too. During the 2014 preseason, he suffered a bad spinal cord injury. Months later he suffered a seizure related to the injury. His team would wind up losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl that season while Wolfe was limited to standing on the sideline.

He and his team would return with a vengeance in 2015 though. He was one of the very best defensive linemen in the entire league that season. His performance earned him a $36.7 million contract extension from the Broncos. He signed that deal just weeks before the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

He battled a neck injury and a dislocated elbow over the next few seasons. Wolfe rebounded with his new team though and signed 2 deals worth over $15 million with the Ravens. However, injuries ultimately cut his time in Baltimore and his NFL career short.

Now he’s retired from football at just 32 years old, and apparently spends plenty of time bowhunting. He also works as a sports talk radio host for 104.3 The Fan in Denver.