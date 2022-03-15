‘Frost Quake’ Believed to Cause Mysterious Boom in New Hampshire

Last weekend, many New Englanders heard a large boom throughout the area. Hearing such sounds isn’t completely heard of, but the cause is something you don’t frequently hear about. Most of us are familiar with earthquakes, but experts actually believe a “frost quake” is to blame.

Specifically, southeast New Hampshire residents and those in northeast Massachusetts reported the noise Saturday night. The New York Post states the area is accustomed to such noises and even has a seismic network that picks up small earthquakes when they occur. Strangely enough though, the network didn’t pick anything up, leaving locals confused about what transpired. Meteorologist Matt Noyes with Boston NBC affiliate WBTS-TV reports the explosion-like sound was likely a frost quake.

Expanding, he said frost quakes feel similar to earthquakes but differ in many respects. For instance, the setup is called cryoseism. This is when precipitation saturates the soil and then rapidly cools the air around it as colder air comes in. Responding to the air rapidly cooling, the ground quickly dips to below freezing temperatures, making water several inches off the ground freeze.

So, how does this cause a frost quake? It’s somewhat similar to filling an ice cube tray all the way. When the water freezes, it expands and protrudes from the tray. The water does the same in the soil, cracks, rocks, etc., and causes a split in the ground. The split itself is typically small, but it occurs so quickly it makes a booming noise.

Luckily, Noyes said frost quakes seldom cause damage and lack the punch most earthquakes do. Nevertheless, they are alarming and their rarity often leaves people confused and frightened about what happened.

Lake Erie Suffers Numerous Earthquakes this Year

Though New England fortunately didn’t face the wrath of an earthquake last weekend, Lake Erie hasn’t been so lucky lately. Last month, the region endured five different earthquakes in 2022 so far.

According to Fox 8, the Lake Erie region endured five earthquakes all over a magnitude of 2.0 in 2022. On February 5, the outlet reported a 2.4-magnitude earthquake occurred, bringing the area’s yearly total to five already. Jeff Fox, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources seismologist, attributes the abundant earthquakes to its natural history. In fact, that Lake Erie portion of Lake County is often called an earthquake epicenter.

This moniker comes from the state’s deep history of earthquakes shifting the region from a geologic perspective. Jeff Fox states since 1776, Ohio experienced more than 200 earthquakes with epicenters there. He said the area shaking now could actually be aftershocks of a large earthquake that struck southeastern Michigan way back in June 2019.

As of this writing, Ohio locals haven’t reported any earthquake-related damage.