Georgia Hiker Rescued After Falling Off Waterfall While Taking a Picture

Rescue teams in Helen, Georgia came to the aid of a hiker who fell from a lookout point at Raven Cliff Falls. Officials say that the 17-year-old girl fell while trying to snap a scenic selfie. She fell 50 feet before landing in a crevice within the rocky structure. Crews from 17 different agencies arrived on the scene to extract the wedged hiker.

The situation was hairier than you might think. Not only did the young Georgia hiker fall from the peak of the waterfall. But she also fell so deep into the crevice that only her chest to her head was free.

Chris Wright, of the Rabun County Technical Rescue Team, reported to Now Habersham that the rescue of the Georgia hiker was in an “extremely challenging” location and required a lot of technical gear. The rescue attempt lasted for several hours. Soon, rescue teams had to strap on headlamps to continue working. Then, finally, they managed to free the teen from the precarious situation.

“In a miraculous turn of events the female was able to walk assisted back out to the command post for evaluation and transport for minor injuries,” the Rabun County Search and Rescue said.

The Raven Cliff Falls Trail is a moderately difficult route. Nearly six miles long, the trail climbs over 500 feet in elevation all the way to the overlook area. According to AllTrails, there is a slippery rock scramble at the top of the climb, further prompting visitors to travel slowly and carefully. Hikers exploring this area should be aware of slippery rocks and ledges.

Rocky Mountain Waterfall Hiker Suffers Much Different Fate Than Rescued Georgia Hiker

Further west, another hiker seemed to venture much too close to the edge of a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park. Similar to the rescued Georgia hiker, this outdoor explorer had an affliction for gushing water. Unfortunately, though, the 21-year-old female did not survive her fall to the bottom of Adam Falls. The following day, rescue teams confirmed the hiker’s death and recovered her body from the area.

“Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire assisted the park,” the park later reported. “Her body was transferred to the Grand County Coroner.”

Following the hiker’s death, Rocky Mountain officials reminded hikers to use caution while exploring the park’s waterways.

“Park visitors are reminded to remain back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls, especially during spring runoff,” the park shared. “Rocks at streamside are often slippery. Water is extremely cold and can be deceivingly deep and swift. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater.”