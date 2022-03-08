Goat Trapped on a Rock in the Middle of Georgia’s Chattahoochee River

In an unusual and nerve-wracking situation, a goat found itself trapped on a rock in the middle of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia. We’re not sure how the animal landed in the middle of open waters. However, it’s likely the animal got stuck out there after heavy rainfall. As dangerous as the conditions on the water appear to me, there is no word on whether or not anyone tried or will try to rescue the goat. Click here to view the video.

According to officials, only those trained and certified in dealing with situations like this one should go into the water. A bystander said the goat swam in the Chattahoochee River on Sunday.

California Company Uses Goats and Sheep To Reduce Wildfire Threat

A Southern California-based company invented a new, environmentally friendly plan for fighting wildfires. Good Shepherds use goats and sheep to feed down excess brush that eventually ignites fires. Husband and wife team, Matthew Sablove and Angelica Barrera care for nearly 125 animals that they move about their sites.

“We just started building our relationship with the fire department and Cal Fire,” Sablove told FoxWeather in February. “They are really interested in working with us on projects.”

According to Sablove, his animals graze over a quarter of an acre a day. This helps reduce brush and disposing of potentially invasive species. This helps against the fire threat and makes an area more captivating.

Sablove said his and his wife’s company has enough tasks to keep their animals busy grazing through the end of the year. However, they always look for big projects that could end up putting a stop to potential wildfire fuels.

The Olympic National Park Had a Major Goat Issue

In another strange goat situation, Olympic National Park visitors no longer have to worry about being attacked by a goat. Since many of you are likely tilting your heads in confusion, let us explain.

These animals are not native to the area but were introduced in the 1920s for recreational purposes. However, the population grew over time. And by 2010, over 700 goats ended up making the park their home. Thanks to the lack of hunting and natural predators, goats continued to thrive in the area. But the thing is, goats need salt, which the Olympic National Park seemed to lack. But after they realized human urine contains many salts, their eyes exploded with excitement (and mine with disgust).

Once they realized humans supplied the much-needed sodium, goats no longer found themselves scared of humans. They’d walk right up to them hoping to come across urine as well as sweat-soaked clothing. And over the years, the goats became aggressive, and not in a funny way, Outsiders. In 2010, a goat ended up killing a hiker while looking for urine.