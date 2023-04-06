Golden Retriever Dog Shows Off The 3-Foot Snake He Caught

Sometimes cats and dogs return home with whatever they can find while roaming around. According to Newsweek, the owners of a 9-month-old Golden Retriever in Kansas City named Scout recently discovered their dog brought home a 3-foot-long snake. “The first time he brought me the snake it was alive but it was sluggish,” the dog owner told Newsweek. “My husband took the snake and let it go but the next day Scout brought me the snake in his mouth again when I was getting out of the car.”

Footage of the incident was shared online where it has received over 700,000 views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments. He looks so proud,” said one user. “How are you so calm,” said another. The snake in the video is a common garter snake, which is common all over the area. The species is non-venomous and can be identified by the three light-colored stripes on their otherwise dark bodies. The first time Scout appeared with the snake, the dog just paraded around the yard with it while it was still alive. However, the second time the dog had to come back with it, the snake was dead and Scout buried it in the garden

Dog And Goat Find Forever Home Together

Life can be tough sometimes and the world can be an unforgiving place. That’s why feel-good stories like this are always so heartwarming to see. The inspiring story was recently shared by CNN. The story involves a goat named Felix and a bulldog mix that have become a dynamic duo despite their differences. The goat and the dog share a special bond. These days they enjoy spending time together as much as possible, be that eating, relaxing, playing, or sleeping. And now, they can continue those things together at their new forever home.

The two furry friends now live at an animal shelter together. Their well-being is ensured in perpetuity by a non-profit organization that provides support to local animals. The good news about the future of animals spread fast online. The social media post quickly racked up positive attention online ushering in hundreds of likes and comments. It’s been shared over 300 times and every one involved is happy the animals were able to find their forever homes. Special thanks are in order to the rescue operation that the animal shelter had worked with for a long time.

The facility was already providing refuge for a small herd of goats. It has a wide-open grassy pasture for all the animals to now comfortably roam. “I’m so excited they will be living their dream life with their new family,” said a press release. “The County Animal Center has a fantastic rescue network and they focused on the best solution for this pair after getting custody of them. This was the best outcome we could hope for!”