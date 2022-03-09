Grand Teton National Park Just Got 35 Acres Larger: Here’s How

Throughout its nearly 100 years of existence, Grand Teton National Park has provided visitors with inspiration and adventure. Outdoor lovers from all over the world come to enjoy its breathtaking views and unparalleled outdoor experiences. And in coming years, there will be even more to love, as Grand Teton just added 35 acres to its gorgeous landscape.

So, how was this accomplished? Well, together, the National Park Service and The Conservation Fund have worked for decades to protect the 140 acres in the southwestern corner of the park. What began as a mission to acquire six parcels of land bordering the park is now almost complete.

Grand Teton just got a bit grander…



The park turned 93 on Saturday and as a birthday present, 35-acres have been added inside the park’s southwest boundary!



Info: https://t.co/b8I8DSq53k pic.twitter.com/qN5W5eruNF — Grand Teton National Park (@GrandTetonNPS) March 2, 2022

“Conservation like this doesn’t just happen,” said Dan Schlager, director of The Conservation Fund. “The adage that it ‘takes a village’ is apt. Protection would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts from the National Park Service, funding from LWCF, and most importantly the families’ united vision to keep beloved Grand Teton National Park intact. I’m grateful for their devotion to this outcome.”

The Hauge, Laughlin, and Resor families, who helped fund the addition, expressed similar thoughts. “It continues to be our goal to see [this land] become part of Grand Teton National Park. Originally there were six parcels, now there are only two remaining. This momentum makes us feel the end is within sight, and what once felt unachievable is coming to fruition.”

Adding to the park, of course, adds to the enjoyment of its visitors. However, it also permanently protects its nature and wildlife by preventing development within park boundaries.

The Beauty of Grand Teton National Park Brings Visitors to Tears

Whether it’s an untamable ocean or a majestic mountain range, we’re all familiar with the pure awe and joy experiencing nature inspires. It’s no surprise, then, that a recent visitor to Grand Teton National Park was so moved by nature that it brought her to tears.

Caitlyn Sheamus, National Park enthusiast, sobbed openly upon seeing her favorite animal in person for the first time. Her visit to Grand Teton rewarded her with a view of a moose grazing on the park’s magnificent fields.

In a video posted to Instagram, her boyfriend asks what she saw. Sheamus replies (through a mixture of giggles and tears), “I saw a moose!” The tearful outdoorswoman then said she felt stupid, but we disagree. In fact, we can think of several words more appropriate to describe her passion for the outdoors and its wildlife. Uplifting, adorable, and inspirational, for example. And that’s just to name a few.