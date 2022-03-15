Grand Teton National Park Officials Report First Grizzly Bear Out of Hibernation of 2022

Though I’m a fan of winter weather and the cold, things seem to finally be warming up for the year. On the plus side, it’s perfect camping weather. Bears seem to know it’s that time too and are beginning to emerge from their long winter slumber. Last week, Yellowstone National Park saw grizzly bears emerging from hibernation and now Grand Teton National Park officials are reporting the same.

Grand Teton National Park officials reported the sighting on Sunday, March 13, Buckrail reports. “Now that bears are emerging from their dens, visitors and local communities are encouraged to secure attractants,” the park stated. Adult male grizzly bears typically emerge in March from hibernation, so the bears are right on track this year. Females with young, on the other hand, usually come out in April or early May.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins spoke about the occasion, noting the importance of everyone cleaning up the area. “Bear season has begun, how it ends depends on all of us,” Jenkins stated. “We welcome the community-led effort to work across boundaries to protect bears in Jackson Hole, and we need everyone’s help to remove unsecured attractants from the valley.”

Jenkins’ statement comes from the fact when bears come out from their dens after hibernating, they look for food. This often involves scavenging carcasses from animals that died during winter but also includes scraps and trash. Additionally, bears can be quite aggressive to humans during this period, making them dangerous.

The park also reminded visitors of how to help with cleaning endeavors. This includes storing garbage in secure containers, hanging bird feeders out of reach of bears, properly storing livestock and pet food, and informing neighbors of these tips.

US Fish and Wildlife Service Wants to Hire a ‘Grizzly Bear Conflict Manger’

As stated, while emerging from their slumber, bears can be aggressive toward humans. On that front, the US Fish and Wildlife Service is looking to hire a “grizzly bear conflict manager.”

So, what does such a job entail? Business Insider said if hired, the candidate will split their time between field camping and an “adequately lighted, heated and ventilated” office. While you might think being a “conflict manager” may extend to grizzly bears attacking one another, their duties involve managing bear populations and helping mitigate contact with humans. The job also notes if hired, you will likely be subjected to “biting insects” and will work in close contact with other large animals, such as moose.

The job may sound harsh, but successful candidates will receive nearly $80,000 annually in compensation at the very least. The upper end, on the other hand, is just over $103,000.

Making good money and bear friends sounds enjoyable enough to me.