Grizzly Bear Gets Dangerously Close to Photographer in Search of Snapper: VIDEO

A brave adventurer in Alaska had a close encounter of the bear kind back in March; wildlife videographer Casey Cooper, who goes by cooperlost on TikTok, shared a GoPro video clip of a time where a grizzly bear came a little too close for comfort.

According to the captions on the clip, Cooper was filming two bears from a distance. The two grizzlies were sniffing around the water’s edge, searching for fish. He noted that they kept getting closer. Maybe it had something to do with the big dead fish right in front of him? One viewer even commented on this fact, writing, “Pro-tip. Don’t set up next to a dead salmon.” Cooper replied, “amen to that.”

While that fish looks to be a red snapper, and not a salmon, the point still stands; that fish probably brought the bear closer than Cooper wanted. The clip continues, and one of the bears keeps wandering closer. The huge bear comes right in front of the videographer, who wrote in the captions that he was looking for an exit the whole time. The bear pawed at the dead snapper, sniffed at the GoPro camera, and then lumbered away. Cooper stayed still, didn’t make any big movements, and the crisis was averted.

Man ‘Severely Mauled’ By Grizzly Bear Earlier This Month in Wyoming

Not all bear encounters end so peacefully, though. Earlier in July, a 68-year-old man was hiking in a remote location west of Meeteetse, Wyoming, when he was attacked and “severely mauled” by a grizzly bear. The exact details of the attack are unknown, as is whether or not the man’s injuries were life threatening. But, the way that officials found him deep in the wilderness is miraculous.

The victim had a locator beacon on his person. When the device sent out a distress signal, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center was able to pick it up and send out responders. According to KTVQ News out of Billings, MT, officials first thought the signal was from a downed aircraft. But, when Park County Search and Rescue helicopters tracked the signal to the remote wilderness, they realized it was an injured hiker.

Responders stabilized the hiker and flew him to a hospital in Billings. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released a statement about the attack, stating that the man most likely didn’t see the bear coming. Therefore, he had no time to react or defend himself from the animal.

“Based on the initial investigation, this appears to be a surprise encounter between the individual and a grizzly bear,” said a Wyoming Game and Fish representative. “The man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking at high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range. The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying.”