Hawaiian Angler Lands Massive Marlin From a Kayak After Getting Dragged Five Miles Offshore

You’re going to want to buckle up for this one, Outsiders. A picture is making its rounds on the internet showing a Hawaiian angler posing with a 200-plus-pound Blue Marlin.

So, right off the bat, let’s get one thing clear. You may be thinking, “200-pound marlin, what’s the big deal?” We hear you. There have been some pretty massive marlin caught out there, some of them well over 1,000 pounds. As a matter of fact, the IGFA All-Tackle World Record for Pacific Blue Marlin is an astounding 1,376 pounds. But what makes this catch out of Kona, Hawaii, so special is the fact that the angler managed to haul in this beast of a fish from his kayak.

One user who goes by /u/RangerJack420 on the popular forum Reddit posted a picture in the official Fishing Subreddit showing a man posing with his catch. Behind him sits the bright yellow kayak he was fishing out of, and beside him, he has four fishing poles standing up. We’re not sure which pole he was using to hook the Blue Marlin, but we are sure about one thing — it couldn’t have been easy no matter which pole he was using.

“This guy is a contractor working for my friend,” the post says. “He just caught this fish from the canoe he is standing in front of. A legend.”

If you want to see the picture of the massive fish for yourself, you’ll have to head over to the Reddit post. We definitely encourage you to do so. You’ll be blown away that someone could haul in a marlin that size from a kayak.

Kona, Hawaii, Is a Marlin Hotspot This Time of Year

That’s right, folks. If you didn’t already know, Kona, Hawaii, is the place you want to go if you’re looking for a billfish hotspot.

The Hawaiian island of Kona is one of the very best marlin and big-game fishing destinations in the world. The Kona Coast is uniquely situated — it’s protected from heavy seas and winds thanks to mountains that are nearly 14,000 feet tall. As a result, the sea conditions in the area are usually nice and calm, and very sunny. You know those 1,000-pound marlins we mentioned above? Yeah, most of those were caught only two to five miles from the shore.

Can you guess how far out our kayaker was when he reeled in his 200-pounder? About five miles from shore.

So, why fish out of a kayak when you can catch bigger fish out of a full-size boat? Kayak fishing is more popular than you may realize. Fishing out of a kayak allows anglers to get to those hard-to-reach places that a motorboat just simply can’t get to. Oh, and obviously buying a kayak is going to be a lot less expensive.