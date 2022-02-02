Here’s Why So Many Yellowstone National Park Wolves Are Being Hunted

Yellowstone National Park is famous for its bison, its geysers, grizzlies, and gray wolves. The bison are thriving, the geysers aren’t going anywhere, and the bears bounced back from the brink. But the gray wolves who call the park home have seen far better days.

Why? Well, a number of reasons. Chief among them seems to be the wolves’ tendency to wander beyond the borders of Yellowstone itself. They may belong to the protected packs of the country’s first national park, but once they set paw in Montana proper, they’re quite literally fair game.

Not only are they fair game, but Montana eased its hunting regulations this year, resulting in the complete elimination of buffer zones. Wandering wolves, eager hunters, and state regulations that greenlight up to 20 wolves per person (with restrictions) have resulted in what park officials consider “a significant setback for the species’ longterm viability and for wolf research.”

The total amount of Yellowstone wolves killed this season near the borders of the park has increased to at least 23. This is the highest amount that hunters have killed since gray wolves were reintroduced to the region. It’s important to emphasize the fact that these were legal kills, as the wolves appear to have been taken beyond the confines of Yellowstone.

The majority of these deaths, at least 18, were believed to be in Montana. An estimated three came in Wyoming, and likely two in Idaho.

There are now an estimated 91 gray wolves residing in Yellowstone National Park. Of course, these hardly represent the full scope of wolves across the United States. Still, compare today’s 91 to what the National Park Service estimated to be more than 500 living in the “Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem” in 2015. The numbers are drastically different.

Specific Impacts on Yellowstone National Park Wolf Packs

The NPS tracks what it believes to be eight individual wolf packs that call Yellowstone home. The park has assigned the packs names and has tracked the deaths specifically to each group.

Phantom Lake has taken the biggest losses this season with 7 wolves dead. Then comes Junction Butte with 6. Wapiti Lake, Bechler, and 8 Mile each had two losses.

Park Officials Are Concerned for the Longevity of Yellowstone’s Gray Wolf Population

A spokesperson from Yellowstone National Park, Morgan Warthin expressed his concerns.

“Allowances for trapping and especially baiting are a major concern, especially if these tactics lure wolves out of the park,” Warthin mentioned.

We know that these traps will affect the wolf population, but they could also affect the park’s visitors. People travel to Yellowstone from all over the country to see these animals. Another official from the park expressed further concerns.

“People love these animals and they bring in tons of money for the park. This boils down to the commercialization of wildlife for a small minority of special interest groups.”