Hikers Detail Terrifying Experience of Being Stalked by Bear

Two Connecticut hikers reported separate accounts of a large black bear following them as they traveled through a popular park in the area. Both came away unharmed, but the sightings have officials on high alert.

What We Know

Bears are coming out of their winter hibernation

Bears in CT are not only in close proximity to hikers but are actively following them

Locals are continuing to report sightings

Connecticut Park Association Urges Hikers to Be Aware of Surroundings

While hiking through Sleeping Giant Park, two separate groups apparently came in close proximity to a bear on Friday, March 4. The first instance occurred at around 3 p.m. in which a group of hikers reported that the bear followed them on the orange trail near the yellow/green trail in the middle of the park. Then roughly two hours later, a lone trail-runner stated that the bear followed them down the red square trail to Mt Carmel Avenue.

The park association urged hikers to “Be aware of your surroundings when hiking and, as always, keep dogs on a leash” while in the area. Likewise, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed the following tips for bear safety:

Observe it from a distance.

Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms or walk slowly away.

Never try to feed to attract bears.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to report it to the DEEP Wildlife Division by calling 860-424-3011.

Locals Add to Black Bear Sightings

Apparently, since those first two sightings, more Hamden locals have come forward with a couple of other instances. In the comments of the Sleeping Giant Park Association’s post, others have shared their thoughts on the situation.

“A friend of mine was walking there Thursday afternoon and observed a bear (at a distance) I hope these bears don’t end up harmed,” one local shared. “Also that everyone keeps their dogs on leads.”

Another recreation fanatic advised that hikers take up stronger methods of protection.

“I’d start recommending to hikers at The Giant that they carry bear spray because obviously, this bear was in a mood,” they wrote. “You can do all the typical stuff to try to deter it but the bear spray is the best weapon of defense for you and the bear.”

As we know, Spring can be a dangerous time of year for hikers in bear country. Bears are just coming out of hibernation, and they’ll be more aggressive about food and territory. The recent sightings may be a sign of more to come, especially now that the worst of the winter weather seems to be behind us.

So, if you’re planning on heading into bear country, stay aware and maybe leave the snacks behind.