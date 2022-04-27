Hope for the Red Wolf: Photos Show Cubs Born in the Wild for First Time in 4 Years

For the first time since 2018, a litter of red wolf cubs has been born in the wilds of North Carolina – the only place they still survive.

From coast to coast, red wolves once roamed nearly all of America. John James Audubon spotted them regularly in his sweeping travels of the nation as he observed, described, and painted the wildlife of this vast land in the 19th century. But by the time the 20th century rolled around, the species would be all but extinct through extermination, hunting, and loss of habitat. Today, in the 21st century, red wolves exist only in a miniscule pocket of North Carolina.

There is hope, however. As the Red Wolf Recovery Program announces (and their images below show), 6 newborn red wolf cubs were born in the state’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge this April.

“As the sights and sounds of spring began to unfold on Alligator River NWR this April, something monumental was also unfolding on the landscape… A new litter of red wolf pups and renewed hope for survival of a species!” their posts reads. “During the week of April 18, Red Wolf Recovery Program Staff confirmed a litter of 6 wild red wolf pups. 4 females, 2 males were born to mother 2225 and father 2323 (to be confirmed through genetic testing).”

“This new litter is the first wild-born litter of red wolves since 2018. This red wolf pair was formed through the combination of several management actions. And the two red wolves subsequently following their natural instincts in pairing, establishing their territory and mating. Every generation yields a new born hope for the red wolf… A cause for joy and celebration!”

Red Wolf Cubs Help Bring Species Off Extinction’s Edge

Red Wolf Recovery Program’s conservation work is vital to the species’ survival, as are separate captive breeding programs. In fact, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data shows how crucial Species Survival Plan (SSP) facilities are in keeping red wolves extant – and allowing the species to birth cubs.

“As of August 2021, there are approximately 241 red wolves in 45 SSP facilities across the country,” USFWS states. “In the 2020-2021 breeding season, 30 breeding pairs would establish and 23 pups in 6 litters were born.”

To do so, “Four adults were released into the wild in the NC NEP and 4 pups were fostered to a wild red wolf… Leaving 19 pups added to the SSP population. With additional space capacity, and to increase the population, the number of breeding pairs for the 2021-2022 breeding season increased to 38 pairs.”

Thankfully, these numbers are on the rise, as April 2022’s cubs show. The 2021-2022 breeding season has seen the amount of red wolf breeding pairs escalate to 38.

For more on how you can help save the red wolf, see AZA’s Saving the Red Wolf.