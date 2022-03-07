How a Flourishing Wildlife Refuge Shares Property With NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

What do NASA and wildlife have in common? How about the fact that The Kennedy Space Center, the world’s premier launch facility, is also home to a national wildlife refuge?

When most people think about NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the first images that come to mind are usually rockets, launch pads, and some of humankind’s most advanced technologies. However, you might be surprised to find out that you’re just as likely to go there and see beautiful plants, fish, and birds. The reason why is because the Kennedy Space Center sits directly in the middle of the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, one of the largest and most diverse wildlife preserves in the state of Florida.

That’s right, Outsiders — if you didn’t know, now you do. Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge is a magical place. It’s located along the coast of Florida about 60 miles east of Orlando. The refuge was first established thanks to an agreement as an overlay of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s John F. Kennedy Space Center. Another reason that makes it so special is the fact that it lies right in the middle of one of the most productive estuaries in the U.S.

You could also head over to the official NASA Instagram account and give them a follow. On Sunday, they gave a shout-out to the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, sharing a picture of a cute osprey sitting on top of one of their speakers. Check it out down below:

“Preparing to take flight. @NASAKennedy isn’t just the launching pad for our @NASAArtemis missions to the Moon — it’s also home to a number of more Earth-bound creatures. Kennedy shares space with the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, a habitat for more than 1,000 species of plants, 117 different types of fish, and 330 varieties of birds.”

“In this photo, an osprey sits in its nest atop a speaker outside the iconic Vehicle Assembly Building, one of the largest buildings in the world by volume, where our SLS rocket and Orion space capsule are currently preparing for the launch of Artemis I.”