Hungry Moose Forced Into Alaska’s Capital City Due To Large Amounts of Snow

Lookout, because there is moose on the loose in Alaska. Heavy snowfall is not unusual in Anchorage, Alaska during this time of year. However, random moose meandering the streets of the city is.

Moose have used much energy trudging through the thick winter snow. Vegetation is becoming short in supply in their natural habitat. So these creatures travel down the streets of Alaska to consume decorative shrubs and grasses in parks.

Climatologist and studier of moose, Brian Brettschneider, claim that most people in Anchorage don’t have a problem with the moose invading their neighborhoods during this time of the year.

“You don’t run into people who say, ‘Ugh! There’s moose again. I wish they would go away,'” Brettschneider said. But after a moose jumped the fence, Brettschneider said he and his wife spent three days fixing up their garden. “Now when it comes to gardening season, and they’ll get into people’s gardens.”

FOX Weather reported that for the past few years, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has conducted a moose survey. It is estimated that nearly 350 moose live around Anchorage. But the majority of the residents don’t have an issue with the animals. In fact, Brettschneider said that for most people who live there, it’s a reminder of why Anchorage is so special. That’s a nice way to put a positive spin on a moose invasion.

“I think for people who live here in Alaska, and for people who live here in Anchorage, it really represents wildness. And it represents a connection to open spaces and to nature. Which is one of the reasons why people live here,” Brettschneider explained. “We live here not so much for the urban amenities. But we live here for the aesthetics and all the things that you can do in wide-open spaces. And the moose are part of that experience.”

Alaska Dog Sled Team Trampled in Terrifying Bull Moose Attack

In early February, a dog sled team in Alaska got trampled by a bull moose in a frightening attack. The moose ran over a sled rider and her dog who was tasked with pulling the sled. However, the moose had other ideas.

Bridgett Watkins and her husband Scotty own a dog kennel just south of Fairbanks, Alaska. The frightening encounter happened while she was training for her first Iditarod race with the help of a friend on a snowmobile. She said while holding her gun, she got off of the sled and made her way to the front of the team. Although the moose didn’t make any threatening movements at first, that didn’t last long. While protecting its trail, the animal lunged for the dog sled team. The musher (the driver of the dog sled) fired several rounds of her small handgun into the moose at close range. The animal died close to an hour later.