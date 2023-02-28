2023 National Wild Turkey Federation Convention Shatters Attendance Records

2023 is off to a fast start for the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF). The organization is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and recently hosted its 47th annual Convention in Nashville Tennessee. It was one heck of a party. More than 67,000 people showed up and showed out this year. That number is big enough to shatter previous attendance records for the multi-day event. The convention has truly evolved and blossomed into a must-attend event for turkey hunters from across America.

To be exact, 67,368 people bought a ticket to this year’s event. That far exceeds both expectations and last year’s previous record. By comparison, just over 52,000 people attended the same convention last year.

Needless to say, Jason Burckhalter, one of NWTF’s co-CEO’s was thrilled with the numbers. “The energy at our 50th-anniversary celebration was truly as if we packed 50 years of passion for our favorite game bird into the course of just a few days,” he said. “From the sport-show floor to the conservation conference, our guests celebrated our beloved outdoor lifestyle and were teeming with excitement for the incoming spring season. We are endlessly thankful to all of our volunteers, partners, staff, and attendees that made it all possible. Together, we have set the tone for our golden anniversary year – this is just the kickoff!”

Several Other Records Broken During National Wild Turkey Federation Convention

The overall attendance record for the event wasn’t the only record broken during the 2023 National Wild Turkey Federation convention though. This year, 512 exhibitors set up shop at the show. That includes many of the top outdoor recreation and hunting brands in the country set up shop at the show. That was enough to set another record. More than 2,000 people also attended the Grand National Auction which is a new high. Several other individual fundraising events throughout the convention also set new records. The celebration doesn’t end there. The mission of NWTF will now carry on for the rest of the year thanks to their strong nationwide chapter system following the convention.

More information about getting involved with an NWTF chapter in your area or signing up for a membership can be found on their website. This year, a new NWTF chapter took flight during the event too. Given that Nashville is home to the organization’s marquis event each year, it was long overdue for Music City to get its own chapter. More information

More Info About The National Wild Turkey Federation

Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation. It has conserved or enhanced over 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The organization continues to drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency, and robust recreational opportunities throughout the country. They do so by working across boundaries on a landscape scale. 2023 is the NWTF’s 50th anniversary and an opportunity to propel the organization’s mission into the future while honoring its rich history.

For its 50th anniversary, the NWTF has set six ambitious goals: positively impact 1 million acres of wildlife habitat; raise $500,000 for wild turkey research; increase membership to 250,000 members; dedicate $1 million to education and outreach programs; raise $5 million to invest in technology and NWTF’s people; and raise $5 million to build toward a $50 million endowment for the future.