700-Pound Black Bears Among 3,000+ Harvested in Pennsylvania Last Season

Some of the largest black bears in Pennsylvania’s history were harvested by hunters during the 2022 seasons, with three exceeding 700 pounds.

In total, hunters took 3,170 throughout 2022, a bit less than 2021’s 3,621 as the Pennsylvania Game Commission reports. It’s still a hefty harvest, however; the 14th largest of all time, in fact. The top record still belongs to 2019 with a whopping 4,653 black bears harvested.

Interestingly, 2022’s harvest was more evenly distributed over the state’s four seasons:

737 bears in the archery season

712 in the muzzleloader/special firearms season

1,051 in the general season

663 in the extended season

7 in early season

“Our season structure allows hunters to pursue black bears across multiple months, using multiple tools, when opportunity best matches up with their availability,” offers the Game Commission’s black bear biologist Emily Carrollo.

“They can hunt when they have the time off work or school or other responsibilities, which is good for them and helps us reach our management objectives,” she adds, noting this is how she hopes seasons go in the future, too.

The Biggest Black Bears Harvested in Pennsylvania

As for those enormous bears, the largest of 2022 was the 755-pounder harvested by Cory Bennett, of Toms River, N.J.

Bennett harvested his bear with a muzzleloader on Oct. 15 in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County. 2022’s runner-ups in size include:

746-pound black bear taken with a rifle on Nov. 22 in Barrett Township, Monroe County, by James Laquino of Canadensis

taken with a rifle on Nov. 22 in Barrett Township, Monroe County, by James Laquino of Canadensis 705-pound black bear taken with a muzzleloader on Oct. 15 in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, by Timothy Moffet, of East Greenville

taken with a muzzleloader on Oct. 15 in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, by Timothy Moffet, of East Greenville 693-pounder taken with a rifle on Oct. 20 in Abbott Township, Potter County

681-pounder taken with a muzzleloader on Oct. 22 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, by William Swoope, of Woodland

681-pounder taken bow on Oct. 21 in Cumberland Valley Township, Bedford County, by Cole Schnably, of Bedford

657-pounder taken with a rifle on Oct. 22 in Gallagher Township, Clinton County, by Lane Charles, of Millersville

650-pounder taken with a rifle on Nov. 21 in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, by Joshua Monahan, of Ashland;

634-pounder taken with a rifle on Nov. 27 in Asylum Township, Bradford County, by Nicholas Menzen, of Cogan Station

633-pounder taken with a muzzleloader on Oct. 22 in Cummings Township, Lycoming County, by Holden Long, of Lock Haven.

Not a single harvest of 2022 holds a candle to the heaviest in the state’s bear hunt history, however. As the Pennsylvania Game Commission cites, the heaviest bear ever (legally) harvested in the state? 2010’s 875-pounder from Pike County.

Only 7 black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully harvested in the state since 1992, they add. Yet any 800-pounder pales in comparison to the largest black bears documented in North Carolina.