Bison Hunt Near Yellowstone National Park Leaves Residents Concerned for Their Safety

Residents near Yellowstone National Park are concerned for their safety as an annual bison hunt gets underway.

According to landowners and homeowners in the Beattie Gulch area near Yellowstone National Park, Montana hunters and members from local tribes attend the bison hunt yearly. However, the residents admit they’re fearful for their lives.

“There’s been days that I come out of this house and they’re shooting right there, and I’ve been scared—I’m frightened,” said resident Sandy Monville.

Monville works as a wildlife photographer and volunteer with Yellowstone Voices, an organization that works to preserve and protect wildlife in and around the park. Monville describes the annual hunt as a slaughter.

“This is wrong. This is on my road that I travel every day. Are you kidding me?” Monville asked, adding, “These are Yellowstone bison.”

According to Monville, the hunters haze bison to where they can shoot, and she’s even seen hunters shoot from the road, something she calls dangerous. “Bullets are flying, and I’m ducking,” she said.

Bonnie Lynn is a board member for Yellowstone Voices and has been at the forefront of the Beattie Gulch bison issue. She notes that while she’s not against the hunt, she wants it to be as ethical as possible.

“There’s no fair chase with habituated animals, and certainly this is not safe, nor is it ethical,” she said.

She added: “I went to hammer it in and bullets were flying,” Lynn said. “Three bullets were shot from the Beattie Gulch parking lot, and one killed a bison from me, maybe 10 feet away, 12 feet away.”

Lynn notes that it was illegal since hunters pointed their weapons toward her home.

Last month, a Tribal bison hunter got shot in the area north of Yellowstone National Park.

According to officials, the hunter was accidentally shot in conjunction with the annual bison hunt. However, the hunter was not severely injured.

“Beattie Gulch has become a pretty hot topic,” Stephanie Gillin added. She’s worked for over two decades as a Tribal wildlife biologist.

Gillin and CSKT attorney John Harrison note that safety is of the utmost importance when it comes to the hunt, highlighting that organization, spacing, and timing are essential.

“This year, it’s been much different. Tribal members there have had much more opportunity. The idea at Beattie is that it can work if we all accept that have space and time. Space between hunters, and the timing when you’re hunting and who’s up there,” Harrison said.