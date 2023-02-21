County Music Star Jon Langston’s Ozora Farms Hunting Club Officially Open For Business

In an announcement that has been a long time coming, country music star Jon Langston has officially opened the doors of his Ozora Farms operation in West Tennessee. The big news of his business development taking the next big step comes just after he released his newest song, Howdy Howdy Howdy. The upbeat song has a rock-solid 90s country sound like something you’d hear at your local honky tonk during the heyday of prime-time feel-good beer-drinking songs. His Let’s Get Rowdy tour will run across the country this year from February 24th – June 16th.

The announcement about Langston’s Ozora Farms’ opening for business isn’t just about the music though. It’s more about hunting and fishing and enjoying the great outdoors with good company. Outside of making music, Langston’s biggest passion seems to be the great outdoors. He’s a big-time hunter who went hard this past waterfowl season. His deer and turkey hunting adventures have also been the frequent focus of the epic Realtree Roadtrips TV series. He’s been counting down the days until the grand opening of Ozora Farms for some time now. With a recent announcement made from his personal social media channels and the business accounts as well, more details on what exactly Ozora Farms plans to offer in the future are now available.

Jon Langston’s Ozora Farms To Offer Bookable Deer And Duck Hunts

Jon Langston has long promoted his Ozora Farms business venture through the merchandise he rocks on stage and on outdoor adventures. That very same gear is also for sale on the Ozora Farms website too. His bigger vision for Ozora Farms has been in development for some time though. Now the next steps have finally come to life with the recent big announcement. The next phase of Langston’s vision for Ozora Farms includes memberships and hunting packages.

The initial launch of the Ozora Farms Hunting Club Membership program includes two levels, a Platinum Membership, and a Gold Membership. Those who join at the Gold Membership level for $700.00 will receive an Ozora Farms Welcome Member package. That package includes a leather duck tote, 2 whiskey glasses, a turkey tote, a binocular harness, and a members-only hat. Also included are a membership laminate, exclusive hat deals, monthly video updates, and discounts are also a part of the deal. Members will also each get a personal tour of the Ozora Farms grounds by Jon Langston himself. The Platinum Membership includes all of that plus priority date selection for Camp Round Hunts. It costs $1,2000 and includes a +1 ticket for the first annual Ozora Farms Field Day. That event includes a personal tour, an acoustic concert, and a dove hunt.

Beyond just the memberships, Ozora Farms will also be hosting world-class deer and duck hunting opportunities. More details on booking those hunts are coming soon, but what exactly is included in those hunting packages is already available online.

Book Your Deer And Duck Hunting Trips With Jon Langston At Ozora Farms Soon

Ozora Farms will start accepting deposits for all Camp Round Hunts in April. Platinum Members will be eligible to book their hunts beginning on April 3rd. Gold Members can do so on April 10th. Booking will open to non-members on April 17th. Members will also receive exclusive discounts on the total cost of the hunts listed below.

Booking will be available for groups of 2-6 hunters to sign up for. The adventure includes meals and offsite hotel lodging. There will be a mandatory safety meeting on the day of arrival and then several days of fully guided hunts. There is also a stocked pond on the grounds available for fishing in between hunts. Also included is a steak dinner with Jon Langston, and a private writers-round style acoustic performance from him and other country artists.

2023 Camp Round Deer Hunts

Details on the 2023 Camp Round Deer Hunts can be found on the website. This year’s archery deer hunt will take place from December 1st – December 4th. The rifle hunt will take place from December 8th – December 11th. Each hunt costs $3,000. There will also be an additional $500 charge if the deer harvested doesn’t meet the trophy qualifications outlined by Langston or the hunting guide. No additional charges will be assessed for harvesting a doe. The cost of game meat processing is covered by the initial cost, however, the cost of shipping the meat is not included. Approved applications to hunt must be accompanied by a non-refundable 50% deposit. A Tennessee hunting license is required but not provided. It can be purchased through the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

2023 Camp Round Duck Hunts

The Camp Round Duck Hunts are broken down into 4 sessions. The first one is from December 15th – December 18th. The second is from January 5th – 8th. Additional hunts will take place from January 12 -15th and January 19th – 22nd. The duck hunts cost $3,500 and include 3 days of hunting. An application, deposit, hunting license, and a federal waterfowl stamp are all required. Meals, lodging, fishing opportunities, the steak dinner, an acoustic concert, and the meet and greet also come with this package.

Now Howdy Howdy Howdy, let’s get rowdy…