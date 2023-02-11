VIDEO: Deer Runs to Nearby Hunter for Protection In Rare Moment

Many people misconstrue the relationship that hunters have with the quarry they pursue. The dynamic typically isn’t based on bloodlust and hunters don’t consider the animals they hunt to be an enemy like what’s depicted by the interactions between Buggs Bunny and Elmer Fudd. Instead, hunters typically have more respect and admiration for the animals they hunt than non-hunters can even imagine. While the goal of any hunt is to obviously hopefully shoot an animal. Above all though, immersing yourself in nature and enjoying the solitude of the great outdoors is the real point. This deer hunting story shows that.

The love and admiration hunters have for wildlife is showcased in this heart warming video clip. It shows a deer, seemingly startled by something else in the forest, running up right next to a hunter for comfort and protection. The hunter has to be completely shocked by the situation that unfolds. He’s even able to pet the deer. It’s unclear where exactly this all went down, or what exactly the guy was hunting. the video has been incredibly popular. It’s racked up over 7 million viral views in just a few days.

This Hunter was in for a Surprise. It's fairly rare in the wild, but occasionally deer can approach if they believe you'll provide safety from other lurking dangers, or possibly provide them with a food source 🦌 What a beautiful animal! 🥹 Video Credit: 🎥 airsoftonly2 pic.twitter.com/7qiDyieNDo — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) February 8, 2023

Wonderful People Help With Rescue

Everybody needs a little help sometimes, it’s just a fact of life. Sometimes a feel-good story that gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling is enough to turn a bad day into a good one. This group of wonderful people in Iowa banding together to rescue a deer that got trapped under an SUV back in October of 2022 is just such a story. The story is heartwarming enough that it’s worth revisiting.

KSL.com originally shared the story. A few complete strangers saw the sad and scary situation unfolding and sprung into action to save the wild animal in need of a little help. “Going home from work and saw traffic stopped with police car assisting,” the video’s caption details. “Two good Samaritans stopped and jacked up the car to free a deer trapped underneath. Deer ended up walking away virtually unharmed!”

Great folks who rescue deer stuck in precarious situations? Here’s a hat tip to ya.

There are plenty of other examples of great people helping deer who get stuck in troublesome situations out there. Back in December, firefighters rescued a button buck that got stuck on a frozen lake in Missouri. A crew of firefighters also rescued a deer down in Alabama that got stuck in a storm drain. Additionally, last spring, some heroic police officers in Indiana rescued a deer that got stuck in a swimming on St. Patrick’s Day just outside of South Bend. FIrefighters in Illinois also worked together to rescue a distressed deer that got stranded in some icy waters. A Texas border patrol agent also helped a deer get untangled from some fencing.

Neighbors Work Together To Free Local Deer With Its Head Stuck In A Bucket

We all get our heads stuck in a bucket and need a little help sometimes.Crazy footage from North Carolina shows a disoriented deer struggling to navigate a neighborhood while a bucket is stuck over its head. According to UPI, the incident took place near Winston-Salem. The video was recorded by Kevin McHugh. It shows neighbors trying to corral the bucket-headed deer as it crashes into a brick wall and a wood fence. Ultimately it backflips into a bush once the bucket is removed. The deer is clearly excited as can be once its face is freed from the predicament.

“It was just running for its life– smashing into everything in front of it and totally blind,” McHugh told WXII-TV. “Hopping around because it couldn’t see– and thought it was in the dark. It was like a zombie movie, it was really terrifying.”

Removing the bucket actually proved to be a bigger struggle than McHugh anticipated. He had to play a little tug of war with the frantic doe before successfully lifting the bucket off her head. He was admittedly nervous about the whole ordeal, but stuck it out and was able to help out the deer in need. “It was terrifying. If I didn’t have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would’ve probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer,” he said. “The only thing I thought to do was try to wrestle the bucket off its head. And I succeeded.”