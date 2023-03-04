Dispute About Property Between Farmer And Hunters Boils Over

A relaxing day hunting geese for a group of outdoorsmen from Arkansas turned into an unnecessarily dramatic circus. What started as a dispute about the property they were on has become public knowledge. The hunters in the video are looking over their decoy spread with their eyes on the sky for incoming birds. Then a farmer rolls through on a tractor with heavy machinery attached to the back. The farmer proceeds to tear up the field while the hunters look on in disbelief and frustration.

A video mashup combing the perspective of both the group of hunters and the farmer was previously shared by the Lone Star Outdoors Show. It details the ordeal with more context.

One of the hunters had signed a lease for the property and can be overheard saying “The sheriff is watching. He says there’s nothing they can do. “It’s a civil matter they say because they both have a lease. But yet, he’s literally discing through the decoys—here he comes, going to do it again right through the center of them. Look at that shit.”

The farmer on the other hand says he has a lease agreement for the same piece of property. While what he was doing is a perfectly reasonable agricultural practice, he was clearly trying to agitate the hunters. “God dang, those geese won’t get up and move! Gotta fix all these ruts!” The farmer said he was trying to prove a point to the hunters because they apparently owed the landowner money.

Argument About Shared Property Interests Put Overly Dramatic Attention On Conflict

What should have been a privately settled dispute between both parties snowballed out of control once the internet got involved and things went viral. The video has now been viewed more than 300,000 times online. Those who chimed in on the conflict seem to have mixed feelings about who was right and who was wrong.

Had either the farmer or the group of hunters actually owned the land they were on, it would have been an easier issue to settle. The farmer and the hunters both claim to have signed leases to engage in the activity they were doing. Both groups also claim the other’s leases are illegitimate while declining to provide more detail.

It’s An Ongoing Situation That Will Hopefully Be Settled Soon

The farmer claims the hunter’s lease should be voided because they didn’t comply with the deal they signed up for and fell behind on payments. The farmer also claims the property owner never actually signed the paperwork.

However, the hunter who signed the lease claims it’s totally legitimate and verified and has been for several years now. He also lives on the property with the property owner’s daughter which further complicates it all. The hunter also said that even if he did owe the property owner money, that’s something between him and the person who leased him the property.

Needless to say, it’s a complicated situation. It’s reasonable to assume both the hunter and the farmer have some valid points and some misconceptions about the situation. Regardless, it should have been settled in a more reasonable fashion and without unnecessary internet drama. Here’s to hoping both sides settle down and find common ground to move forward peacefully and with further issues.