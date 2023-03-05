Duck Hunter’s Body Found After Going Missing in December

51-year-old duck hunter Wayne Phillips disappeared while on a solo trip last December. His body has now been found after two months.

The Montrose, Colorado native went missing while duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation area. On Dec. 21, 2022, Phillips’ family reported him missing after he didn’t return from the trip. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office cites his wife and son would then find his black Ford F-150, hunting dogs and other items near the river. They then called authorities to report Mr. Phillips missing.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communication Center received the call that would finally put Mr. Phillips’ whereabouts to rest. An individual fishing on the Gunnison River called 911, telling dispatchers he found what he believed to be a body in the river.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they confirmed the fisherman had found human remains. Delta County Search and Rescue Team and Delta County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene. After retrieval and autopsy, the body was identified as Wayne Phillips.

As ABC Denver 7 reports, the location of Mr. Phillips’ body was near the area that initial search and rescue efforts had focused last year. His remains were found “about 150 yards west” of Dec. 2022’s main search area. That initial search was exhaustive. Probes, underwater cameras, sonar, drones, helicopters, and fix-wind aircraft were all used to search both the Gunnison River and surrounding banks.

Search for Late Colorado Duck Hunter ‘One of the most lengthy, complex searches in the history of Delta County’

“The search for Mr. Phillips was one of the most lengthy, complex searches in the history of Delta County Search and Rescue Team,” the sheriff’s office details in their report.

Their search “included over 500 man hours, as well as the utilization of numerous resources from across Delta County and beyond and included underwater and aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, multiple search and rescue teams, fixed wing aircraft and use of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.”

A person fishing on the Gunnison River this past weekend discovered a body in the water, which was later confirmed as that of missing duck hunter Wayne Phillips. https://t.co/GBv948sdf6 — Montrose Daily Press (@montrosepress) February 28, 2023

After no findings, the initial search for Mr. Phillips ceased on Dec. 30, 2022. No news would come for his family until the discovery of his body this past February.

“With all the information that we had, they were pretty certain that’s where he was,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor offered in a statement via Montrose Press.

“It’s not uncommon when you have somebody who goes into a river like that,” Taylor adds of the hunting tragedy. “Especially when there are deep pools, it’s difficult to locate.”

Regardless, Taylor and SAR Cmdr. Randy Toltz extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped in the search for the late duck hunter.

“We’re really pleased with the effort Delta County Search and Rescue put into this and the amount of hours they put into it in all kinds of weather. Everyone, at drop of hat, came to help when asked,” Taylor continues.

More importantly, Sheriff Taylor extends his condolences to the Phillips family.

“We’re sorry for their loss but are happy they were able to find some kind of closure with locating Mr. Phillips.”