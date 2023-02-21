Turkey Call: Expert Advice For Using Diaphragm Calls Most Effectively

There are several great options for turkey calls out there. However, arguably none are more popular than what’s known as the mouth call or diaphragm call. The small semi-circular-shaped calls can fit discretely in a hunter’s mouth and free up their hands to handle a gun or crawl through the underbrush as opposed to other calls that require two hands to operate. Though they can be a little more challenging to use for beginners than other turkey calls. Two of the most important steps for preparing for turkey season are patterning your shotgun and getting your turkey calls dialed in.

Diaphragm calls generally consist of a u-shaped frame with reeds wedged between. Those reeds are generally covered with silicone flaps. When air circulates out of a hunter’s diaphragm it passes over the top of the reed it mimics the sound of a wild turkey hen strutting and putting her stuff while looking for a mate. Different cuts of latex with different calls make different sounds. Additionally adjusting air pressure and cadence allows hunters to make a wide variety of turkey sounds with the same call as well.

Using a mouth call can be a little uncomfortable at first. Most new hunters worry about choking on the call or swallowing it. However, once the gag reflexes have settled down and hunters become comfortable with their mouth call, it’s just another tool that will make them a more efficient and effective turkey killer. It’s also important to remember that when calling in a turkey you don’t have to be necessarily be perfect, you just have to be good enough to successfully get the job done.

Tips For Getting Started

Like anything worth doing though, being the best possible turkey caller you can be should obviously be the goal. With that in mind, Mossy Oak has rounded up some of the best advice on using mouth calls. The tips and videos below are a great place to get started.

Billy Yargus from Missouri has won over a dozen different Regional, National, and World turkey calling competitions, including the World Championship and U.S. Open. He’s been turkey hunting for over 40 years. For the vast majority of those hunts, he’s used a mouth call. “I started learning how to call with a diaphragm in 1977, and it has been my go-to call ever since,” he said. He recommends bat-wing style calls for beginners. “The Woodhaven Venom or the Hammer T are two great calls to get started with. These two calls are easy to use and easy for the hunter to achieve a raspy sound.”

In order to get a higher-pitched yelping sound, air should be circumvented over the sides of the call. Blowing air down the middle will produce a raspier, deeper-sounding call. Yargus recommends that hunters start out calling softly before picking their volume up. “The biggest mistake from new hunters is calling too loud. When a new caller or hunter is not confident about their calling abilities, they should call softer and let the gobbler come when he has committed to the call.”

Make Your Turkey Call Sound More Realistic

J.R. Lanham, also from Missouri, has been hunting turkeys for almost 30 years. He prefers diaphragm calls because they’re the most versatile of all turkey calls on the market. He’s a 6 time National Champion and has won the World Championship 3 times among his other accolades.

He said practicing for 15 to 20 minutes a day is a great way to prepare without getting burnt out on calling. He said outside of practicing, there is simply no substitute for spending time in the woods too. Lanham also said he’s learned the most about being a good turkey caller simply by listening to what real turkeys sound like out in the woods. “Being a good-sounding turkey caller is 50 percent of what makes a successful hunter. The other 50 percent of being a successful hunter is woodsmanship,” he said. “If a turkey hunter listens to what turkeys sound like and learns their cadence, they will sound like a real turkey. It doesn’t matter how good you sound, more important is that you make the turkeys’ sounds.” He also said matching the cadence that hens in the woods you’re hunting make is an often overlooked aspect.

Practice Makes Perfect

It all comes back to practice though. Jessee Martin from Kentucky is one of the most accomplished professional turkey callers in the game. He’s been hunting for 27 years. He’s won 6 Grand National Championships on top of U.S. Open and World Championship victories. He’s also won 15 Kentucky State Championships and more than 30 State Championships in other states too. His biggest secret to success is simply practice.

Mossy Oak / YouTube

“Sounding like a real turkey when using a diaphragm call is self-rewarding. When I am in the truck, or at home, working or whatever, I have a diaphragm call in my mouth practicing every day.” He also said that with modern technology available, it’s never been easier to learn how to turkey call. “Today’s hunters have access to YouTube, videos, and much more to learn what real turkeys sound like and how to imitate those sounds on a diaphragm call. The biggest advantages to diaphragm calls are being hands-free, sounding realistic, and having the ability to sound like more than one turkey.”

The two videos below are great refreshers for how to use your mouth call most effectively.