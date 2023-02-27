Fresh Off His Grand Ole Opry Debut, Charles Wesley Godwin Drops Wild Hog

Safe to say that life is pretty dang good for Charles Wesley Godwin these days. His music career continues soaring to new heights. But that doesn’t mean he’s ever too busy to get outside and do some hunting. He recently showed off a few pictures of a wild hog he dropped with his rifle down in North Florida. Decked out in some Bottomland camo from Mossy Oak, he was hunting with Tiger Island Outfitters in Cedar Key near Jacksonville.

Wild hogs are considered feral pests, which means there’s an open season for them. Deer and waterfowl seasons are currently closed down across the country and turkey season isn’t open yet. That means this time of year is perfect for doing a little hog hunting. It appears Charles is making good use of his harvest too, indicating that the boar meat was headed for his freezer.

Charles Wesley Godwin Recently Made His Debut At The Grand Ole Opry

The big-voiced 29-year-old from West Virginia also recently crossed a huge musical milestone off his bucket list too. On February 10th, he stepped into the circle and made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. He spoke more with The Tennesseean about that magical moment. Much of that conversation focused on how special his Opry debut was for his family, who has long been tuning in to many of the classic country and bluegrass musicians that make the Opry so special.

He also provided some context for his songwriting process and how he draws on real-life experiences and observations. The article sums up his songs well, but it also provides a deeper dive into who Charles Wesley Godwin is beyond the music. The conversation touches on his other passions, like the West Virginia Mountaineers football team and the great outdoors.

Even with more new music on the way, the momentum from his first two studio albums is still going strong. He was already in the process of making a big name for himself on his own accord. However, the opportunity to open for Zach Bryan throughout last year has launched his musical popularity into a whole new stratosphere. The support from his rapidly growing fanbase is something he truly doesn’t take for granted though.

“My career is predicated on having gratitude for my fans,” he said. “Them attending more of my shows than ever before has allowed me to grow from not having to continue sleeping in my car with my dogs to sleeping in a hotel every night. In five years, I’ve gone from feeling like just putting my head down and doing my job as a musician was the worst thing in the world to feeling the excited, nervous responsibility of providing a crowd with an amazing show.”

Be Sure To See One Of His Live Shows If You Can

A full list of his upcoming shows is available on his website. Seeing him play in person is something that every authentic country music fan should add to their bucket list. He’s headlining shows of his own throughout much of March and April. Then he hits the road to support Cody Jinks and Zach Bryan on their tours later in the year.

Check Out His Latest Project “Live From The Church”

Shortly after his Grand Ole Opry debut, he also released a new project titled Live From The Church. The 5-song EP’s name is derived from the fact that he recorded it in an old Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. Charles Wesley Godwin’s powerful voice seems perfectly made for a live album. His latest set of recordings is similar to his live shows in that the vibrations of his music can be felt as much as the sounds can be heard.

Live From The Church is a mix of original songs and covers. It opens with an incredible rendition of Chris Knight’s The Jealous Kind. It’s a cautiously optimistic look at a man doing everything he can to keep a girl he’s scared to lose. The other cover song on the project is Zach Bryan’s Crooked Teeth. It’s a good old-fashioned murder ballad about smashing some brass knuckles through a guy’s face after he tried to steal your woman.

The project rounds out with three of Godwin’s own songs. One of which is Lyin’ Low, which he previously described as about being content in life. “It’s about stepping back, focusing on the things that really matter, and trying my best to stay out of the rat race & the never-ending desire for more,” he said. His song Jesse is also included on the tracklist. It laments on the sometimes helpless feeling of missing someone and wondering what they’re up to. The final song on the project is Temporary Town. He reportedly wrote that tune about trying to balance life on the road with his constant longing to be back home in West Virginia where he feels most comfortable. So crank the volume up and go jam out to Live From The Church. If you like great music, you won’t be disappointed.