Georgia Hunter Suffers 298 Puncture Wounds from Wild Dog Attack

Every deer hunter assumes some level of risk when they go out into the woods. You could be mistaken for a deer by a fellow hunter or fall out of a tree stand. However, getting bit by a dog would be low on a hunter’s list of potential pitfalls. Yet, that’s what happened to one Georgia hunter on Jan. 15.

The Georgia native, Scott, who asked outlets not to use his last name, decided to spend his afternoon in the Georiga woods on that Sunday morning. However, his calm, tranquil day soon turned into a nightmare when he was involved in a dog attack.

“I rode my 4-wheeler in, and I took a ladder stand down. It was light, so I decided to just drag it by hand about 150 yards to where I was going to put it up,” he said about getting set up.

Then, as the 61-year-old describes, three large mixed-breed dogs appeared out of nowhere.

“One of them attacked me, and when it did, it triggered the other two, and they joined in,” he said about the gruesome attack. “They were attacking me from all sides. I was trying to keep them away from the inside of my legs where the femoral arteries are and away from my neck.”

According to Scott, he fought off the dogs for over 15 minutes before getting to safety in a nearby tree stand. At the time, he was without his weapon and had left his phone at an ATV parked away from him.

Hunter on the road to recovery following terrifying dog attack

When it was all said and done, Scott had suffered 298 puncture wounds. Following the attack, Scott admits it affected his psyche about going back into nature.

“I love being in the woods and this attack has certainly had an impact on me psychologically and mentally. I just hope I can go out in the woods again and enjoy myself,” he said following the horrific incident.

According to Brad Richards, director of Jackson County Animal Control, the woman who owned the dogs had them quarantined for ten days as required by environmental health regulations for rabies control.

“After the ten days were up, they were euthanized at the lady’s vet on Friday (Feb. 3),” Richards said. The woman also received citations for having dangerous animals.

Scott said his legs are still swollen, and he is going to therapy for the wounds on his hands.

“I am not sure how I will do when I try to go back in the woods the first time. I plan to wait until I am properly healed,” he said, adding that he will only go with other people from now on. He also plans to start carrying an extendable baton, peppery spray, and his guns.