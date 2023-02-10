Hank Williams Jr. Posts Photo of ‘Granddaughters First Deer Hunt’

Hank Williams Jr. continues to instill a love for the great outdoors in future generations as he helps pass on the family tradition of hunting and fishing to his grandsons and granddaughters.

A while back he shared a photo from an epic dove hunt with his two sons-in-law and his grandsons. He also previously showed off some deer hunting pictures with his grandson too. The more recent hunting picture he shared on social media shows hunting isn’t just for the boys. Though it’s unclear when the hunt occurred, ole Hank just revisited the first deer hunt that he took his two granddaughters on. The two little girls are smiling big as they proudly grip and grin with the sturdy little 6-pointer that had just been harvested. He also shared the all-important message that country girls can survive too.

Hank Williams Jr. Is A Very Involved Grandpa

Though he keeps a busy schedule between making music and exploring the great outdoors, Hank Williams Jr. remains a very involved grandpa. Last fall he shared a photo from a local school in Nashville where dropped in to celebrate grandparents day.

Fans loved it. The idea of a country music legend like Hank Williams Jr. just walking into a school to celebrate the day and hang out with the kids is awesome. His followers chimed in to recognize how cool the event was.

“Having Hank Williams Jr. as a grandpa has to be the biggest flex,” replied one follower.“Imagine being another grandparent there for your grandchild and you see this legend walk in,” said another. “No doubt there was not a cooler grandparent there!” replied one fan.“How cool would it be to say my grandpa is Hank Jr! Literally the coolest man alive,” said another.

Bocephus Set To Hit The Road With Old Crow Medicine Show

While ole Bocephus has been spending plenty of time hunting lately, he’ll be hitting the road again later this year to rock out more than a dozen amphitheaters in locations across the country. Old Crow Medicine show will be along for the ride too.

Those tour dates include: