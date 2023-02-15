Hunter Takes Down Monster Alligator Double His Size in Florida

Four hunters visiting Florida from Indiana got more than they expected during their two-day trip into the Everglades. One hunter, Eric Hinderliter, harvested an alligator twice his size. However, he had to work for it. According to reports, Hinderliter had to play a ferocious game of tug-of-war to tag the 12 feet long gator.

Before, the men checked in at Townsend & Sons Outfitters near LaBelle, Florida, earlier this month. They then joined owner Daniel Townsend and told them they had their sights on giant alligators.

“We all wanted big gators in the 10-foot class,” said 37-year-old Hinderliter. “But we learned from Townsend that the day before we got there, they’d shot an 11-footer and they saw an even bigger gator. And that’s the one I told Daniel I wanted.”

Townsend then sent them to another location to hunt on his 40,000-acre property.

“We hunted other places on the ranch, and my buddies got a pair of 9-footers and a 9.5-foot alligator,” Hinderliter added. “Plus, we shot some wild hogs that are just everywhere down there.

Then, Townsend went back to where the giant gator was previously spotted. He cast out a weighted 5/0 hook and snagged the monster. He then recruited Hinderliter and the others to reel in the reptile.

“Daniel handed me a heavy-duty saltwater spinning rod spooled with 150-pound test braided line with the hooked gator, and said, ‘Here’s your gator, reel him in,” Hinderliter said. “I cranked the reel as hard as I could, but nothing happened. I thought I was hooked to a sunken stump or log because I never budged it—it didn’t move at all.”

Indiana hunter hooks massive, 600-pound alligator

Townsend instructed him cast out a second line, and they almost instantly had another gator on the hook. But, according to Hinderliter, it felt like it was hooked to an alligator two times his size.

They quickly realized they were in for a challenge when the gator dragged both men into the water. After they got back on land, Townsend and Hinderliter focused on getting it toward the water’s edge.

Then, Hinderliter was given a giant harpoon with a detachable head attached to a rope and a float. He went into the water and got ready to stick the alligator as soon as it came up.

After he did, the gator went wild, pulling the head off the harpoon handle and headed for deeper water. Hinderliter grabbed the rope, and with three thick lines in the gator, the hunters reeled in the gator toward the shore. Hinderliter finished it with two shots to the head.

They could only get the gator out of the water using the winch on an ATV. After dragging it onto land, they snapped some photos of the gator, which Townsend estimated at around 600 pounds.