Hunters Barred from Harvesting Albino Deer

Piebald and leucistic white-tails are still up for grabs. But hunting and killing a true albino deer is illegal in Tennessee.

As for why, the answer is simple. “They are neat to see,” Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron tells local WJHL 11. Accomplishing their protection was less simple, however.

Several years back, “concerned” Tennesseans banned together and began contacting state representatives at local levels. Eventually, their uproar pushed legislation through, and albino deer are now protected in TN, TWRA officials cite.

“I imagine it was just because they’re so unique and beautiful that people wanted to protect them and keep them around on the landscape,” Cameron offers. “That’s why we have the law, and it applies across the entire state.”

Those laws read as follows: 70-4-130. Albino deer

(a) Except as provided in § 70-4-115, it is unlawful for any person to knowingly hunt, kill, trap, ensnare, or destroy, or to attempt to destroy, or to have in such person’s possession albino deer, which is a deer with a lack or significant deficiency of pigment in the skin and hair and with pink eyes.

(b) Any violations of the proclamations or rules and regulations promulgated by the wildlife resources commission are punishable as provided in this title, and the illegal taking or possession of each animal constitutes a separate offense.

(c) Violation of this section is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by fine only.

In short, “Albino deer in Tennessee are protected,” Cameron reiterates. “So hunters aren’t allowed to harvest a true albino deer.”

Speaking further to News Channel 11, the TWRA official cites that “about one in 20,000 to one in 30,000 deer become true albinos, so it’s a very rare occurrence in nature.”

“Furthermore,” he adds, “albinism in any species greatly increases the risk of predation upon it because they stand out so much.”

Albino deer make for a striking trophy. But it’s unlikely any Tennessee hunter will take on a Class B misdemeanor and a $500 fine to score one these days.

Piebald and Leucistic Deer are Still On the Table

While often confused, piebald and leucistic deer are still legal to hunt, TWRA emphasizes. The organization actively encourages their harvesting, in fact. This boils down to the health issues these conditions cause in deer. In essence, eliminating more through legal hunting leads to a healthier local population.

Speaking to their differences from albino deer, “A piebald deer on the other hand has large patches of white all over its body, so they look similar to a goat I guess,” Cameron continues. “They have some other deformities as well. They’re gonna have skeletal issues, shorter legs, shorter and lower jawbone, the antlers don’t get quite as big, [and there is a] bowing of the nose.”

By comparison, an albino deer simply lacks the pigmentation that gives them their typical coloration. This is a disadvantage in the wild as it creates a complete lack of camouflage, but no other health risks come alongside.

See our previous coverage of piebald vs albino deer for more on differentiating the two.