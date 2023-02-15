Hunter’s Deer Stand Snaps, Leaving Him Hanging and Having to be Rescued

A hunter and his family are feeling extra grateful after the man had a near-death experience while out hunting in Alabama on the last day of the season.

According to reports from officials, the hunter was up in his deer stand when it suddenly collapsed. After, fellow hunters in the area reported that the man was stuck in the tree.

Per a Facebook post from Marion Fire and Rescue, it reportedly received a phone call around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 to help with the rescue.

The hunter reportedly got stuck in the tree stand after it collapsed. As a result, he “partially” fell and became pinned between the deer stand and the tree.

According to reports from Marion Fire and Rescue, multiple agencies from the area brought “off-road equipment, tractors, saws, ropes, straps, and ladders” to assist in getting the hunter to safety.

They eventually got the hunter down to the ground. Rescuers later said they had to carry the man out of the woods to a vehicle that brought him to an ambulance that was waiting to take him to a nearby hospital.

“We are very happy to say that the gentleman was in good spirits on the way out and we hope that he gets home soon,” Marion Fire and Rescue said afterward. “This will be a ‘last day of deer season’ story that we will certainly all remember.”

One user later commented on the Facebook post and wrote that he was the son of the injured hunter. In the comments, he thanked those who helped rescue his father from the stand.

“Thanks again to everyone who helped save my dad’s life yesterday,” he wrote. “We’re forever grateful!!!”

Louisiana hunter rescued after plunging 12 feet from deer stand

Last month, officials rescued a hunter after a similar tree stand incident.

According to the LDWF, on Jan. 14, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and LDWF officials received a call about a stranded hunter who got injured after falling from his tree stand.

After they got to the scene of the incident, they located the injured man and got him out of the woods. He was then airlifted to a hospital.

According to the man, he ended his hunt and was heading down his ladder stand when he lost his balance. As a result, he plunged 12 feet to the ground.

LDWF also said it took two hours to get the hunter out of the woods due to the rough terrain. After doctors examined the man, they concluded he had broken multiple ribs and his back.