Hunting, Fishing, & Vibing Everyday With John Riggins

Some internet users and Twitter aficionados will tell you that “Drunk on a Boat with John Riggins” was the greatest outdoor television show of all time. However, it’s hard to find any evidence that the TV show actually ever existed at all beyond just a few tweets and a few cool videos. So let’s take a look at what Drunk on a Boat with John Riggins would have looked like had it did exist.

First, let’s introduce John Riggins to our younger generation. If you’ve ever seen Friday Night Lights, either the TV show or the movie, then you basically already know who John Riggins is. In his prime, he was a real-life NFL version of Tim Riggins and Don Billingsley.

In his playing days, the real Riggins was a 6 foot 2 and 230-pound animal with a football in his hands. He was an All-American running back at the University of Kansas. Then he played fullback for the New York Jets from 1971 – 1975 and the Washington R words from 1976 – 1985. In today’s NFL, runningbacks are considered washed up by age 30. When Riggins was 34 he set a then-NFL record for touchdowns with 24. He followed that up by leading the league in scores again the next year. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XVII and later inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1992. After his football career, he got into acting, sports announcing, hunting, and fishing.

He Once Got Blackout Drunk With Supreme Court Justices

If you want to know what kind of guy he was, this story encapsulates it pretty well. While a guest of honor at the 1985 National Press Club’s Salute to Congress, Riggins drunkenly told Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to “loosen up, Sandy baby” because she was “too uptight” when the two met at dinner. Riggins then took a drunken power nap under the table during the event. The next time Justice O’Connor and John Riggins met at a function years later, he more soberly gave her a dozen roses while simultaneously laughing at himself and apologizing to her.

Riggins was always one of those guys that just kind of let the wind blow him around. As long as he had the bare necessities, he was all good with whatever happened next. Who wears short shorts? John Riggins wears short shorts < LOL!!!!!!

Retro Fishing Videos With John Riggins

Though there seems to be very little indication a TV show hosted by John Riggins ever really existed, there is this highly entertaining 4 part series of videos I found deep down some rabbit hole on YouTube that show him fishing back in the day. Check it out. The footage predates the internet, but it appears like maybe he hosted a show called Great Escapes with John Riggins? Here is Part 1 which I can’t get to embed in the blog for some reason.

Hunting, Fishing, & Vibing Everyday

Had John Riggins Had a hunting show in addition to the hypothetical Drunk on a Boat series he should have starred in, it’s safe to say it probably would have looked something like this series of tweets. Damn. I bet people would pay good money to watch a guy like that go hunting and fishing. Especially if he was able to host other athletes, musicians, and big names on his adventures.

