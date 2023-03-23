The Epic Hunting Stories Of The Pawn Shop Shotgun: Episode 10 – The Hunting Public

Turkey hunting seasons around the country are heating up hotter than Shania Twain doing the Watermelon Crawl. On that note, the Outsider rewind through the epic hunting stories of The Pawn Shop Shotgun series is winding down. The 12-part series kicked off with Jay Siske from Out Here Co. and Gary Stanton from Muscadine Bloodline picking out an old pump action 12-gauge from a Tennesse pawnshop. Then they sent it on turkey hunts with notable brands and people around the country. There are only a few more hunts left. Episode 10 puts the gun in the hands of Jake Huebschman with The Hunting Public.

For those of you unfamiliar with The Hunting Public, it is a digital video entity that focuses on teaching viewers the skills and strategies they need to become better hunters. They have posted almost 1,000 videos to their YouTube channel to date. The Hunting Public has amassed an astounding 558k subscribers and racked up about 175 million views.

An Introduction To The Hunting Public

Their website also includes an online store with a wide variety of branded outdoor gear and apparel. It also takes a deeper dive into the mission of the brand and provides a closer look at the team of hardcore hunters who make up The Hunting Public.

In their own words, the core mission of The Hunting Public is core mission is to create a community of hunters that can interact and learn together as a group. Their video journals and podcasts create a platform that allows their team to teach, learn, and interact with other hunters. They cover everything from advanced whitetail tactics to unique hunting situations. Through their hunts on public land and small privately owned properties, they create content that is relatable and appeals to all hunters.

Their team is just a group of normal guys that love to hunt and share our passion for the outdoors with others. They grew up hunting public land and small properties for anything from small game to turkeys and whitetails. Their best memories revolve around the social aspects of hunting and that’s something they want to share with viewers. Whether that’s standing around a campfire after a successful hunt or reminiscing about past adventures with their buddies. To them, hunting is all about having fun and creating great memories with their friends and family!

Jake Huebschman From Their Team Takes Out The Pawn Shop Pump Action

Episode 10 of The Pawn Shop Shotgun goes down in the corn-stuffed state of Iowa. Siske and Huebschman were on birds early in the hunt but couldn’t connect on a hot gobbler. Eventually, though they head for the hills to try and locate some more active birds. At one point a boat seems to be involved for some reason as well.

Huebschman plays a little back and forth with a bird and eventually draws the tom into range of the Pawn Shop pump action. They manage to capture some absolutely amazing footage of two birds duking it out in a bare-knuckle brawl before the birds ultimately both make their way toward where the hunters are set up. They get close to having a shot but all the dots just happen to connect on the hunt. After a quick recap of their first hunt with the gun, they head back into the woods to get after the gobblers again.

After a quick run to the gas station, they cruise past a group of longbeards flocked up on some public land. So they decide to give it a go. A little sweet talking on the turkey calls from Huebshman quickly brings a keen gobbler into shotgun range. He gets set up and the bird comes in right down the barrel of the gun. He lets the big dog eat and drops the bird quickly and cleanly. With a successful hunt under their belt, they have a good conversation about wild turkey conservation about how The Hunting Public collaborates with The National Wild Turkey Federation. Huebschman then signs the gun and ships it off to a turkey-hunting specialist.