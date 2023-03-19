The Epic Hunting Stories Of The Pawn Shop Shotgun: Episode 8 – Harold Knight

In Episode 7, the gun teamed up with athlete Logan Cooke. He’s the punter for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went out on hunts in Kentucky and Tennessee and though they had some close calls with birds, he wasn’t able to connect. Cooke then signs the gun and sends it down the line for a hunt with Harold Knight, an absolute legend in the world of turkey hunting.

Full summaries of where the gun has been and who it’s hunted with are getting pretty lengthy at this point, so if you’re behind and looking to catch up just go rewind with Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, and Episode 6.

Picking back up with Episode 8 of The Pawn Shop Shotgun, Jay Siske catches up with Harold Knight. He was one of the co-founders of the iconic turkey call brand, Knight & Hale.

A History Of Knight & Hale Turkey Calls

There aren’t many more passionate turkey hunters or better friends out there than Harold Knight and David Hale. Back in 1972, they set out to make more realistic-sounding game calls. What started as a small basement workshop has since turned into one of the biggest companies in the hunting industry. Their collective efforts in turn turned into a company known as Knight & Hale.

The company’s product line now includes not just turkey calls, but also calls for deer, predators, and pretty much every species of both small and big game. 8 years ago, Knight & Hale released a 12-part video series that takes a deep dive into the history of their company going back to it’s earliest days. Part of the series focused on David Hale. The next video focused specifically on Harold Knight. The video details his early days growing up poor in Western Kentucky with 9 brothers and sisters. His backyard connected to what was then known as the Kentucky Woodlands National Wildlife Refuge.

Although during his childhood, the Tennessee Valley Authority impounded Kentucky and Barkley lakes to create what’s now known as the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. It’s 171,280 acres of public land that Harold Knight hunted hard and explored deeply as a kid.

A Look Back At Harold Knights First Turkey Hunt

An additional video in the series includes a closer look at one of Harold Knight’s most historic turkey hunts as well. Turkey’s populations were small and restricted back when he was a kid, but the unique location where he grew up was one of the only areas in the country that still had turkeys. A young Harold Knight became obsessed with wild turkeys even before hunting them was legalized. He spent a lot of time in the woods observing the turkey flocks in the region where he grew up. By the time turkey hunting was legalized, he was way ahead of just about any other hunter in the country in terms of turkey knowledge.

As turkey populations recovered, hunting them again started to become a real possibility. Soon news soon began to spread about Kentucky’s first legal turkey hunt in more than 41 years. As luck would have it, the hunt would take place in Knight’s backyard. Only 12 people tagged gobblers during that first hunt. A teenage Harold Knight was one of them. He became a small-town celebrity for his turkey-hunting prowess at such a young age. Years later, those same turkey-hunting skills would make him a nationally recognized hunting icon.

The rest of the video series also includes how he mastered the art of making turkey calls, the partnership between Knight and Hale, insights into how they pioneered outdoor television, their most memorable accomplishments together, and the future of Knight & Hale. The full series is titled Legends of the Call, and it’s well worth checking out in its entirety sometime.

Turkey Hunting Legend Harold Knight Takes The Pawn Shop Pump Action On A Hunt

The noteworthy accomplishments and contributions that Harold Knight made towards the world of turkey hunting beginning with his first historic hunt and are too extensive to even sum up in one article. While The Pawn Shop Shotgun had previously been on some hunts with some big-name industry leaders, musicians, and an NFL player, the hunt with Harold knight marks the first time the gun was in the hand of a tried and true turkey hunting legend.

After hunting in Kentucky with Logan Cooke in Episode 7, host Jay Siske with Out Here. Co stayed in the Bluegrass state where he teamed up with Harold Knight. The hunt started off quietly, but Knight showed off some of his legendary calling skills. Eventually, his sweet scratching on the slate call pulled three gobblers off the wooded hillside and into the field. Knight then put down the call and picked up the pump action. He let it eat too, and dropped a nice big spurred bird.

Knight quickly identified the tom as a super old bird, which explained why it was so wary. Species that people hunt don’t get to be that old without being smart. Knight also talked about how he learns something new every time he goes out hunting, even though he’s one of the most knowledgeable and experienced turkey hunters in the world. He also put a new-aged tungsten shotgun shell in the old gun. It allowed him to reach out and hammer the bird at 50 yards. The conversation closes out with Knight’s thoughts on the future of wild turkey conservation with a focus on the amazing work that The National Wild Turkey Federation does. He then signs the gun and ships out it off for the next episode which includes a hunt with a new company paying homage to the old-school world of hunting apparel.