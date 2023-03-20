The Epic Hunting Stories Of The Pawn Shop Shotgun: Episode 9 – Camo Retro

The amazing journey of The Pawn Shop Shotgun marches on, this time for a hunt with Camoretro. To get caught up on all the previous hunts the gun has been on, take a look back at Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, Episode 6, and Episode 7. In Episode 8, the gun was in the hands of one of the most legendary turkey hunters of all time, Harold Knight. He is a co-founder of the game call brand Knight & Hale. He first made a name for himself as a teenager when he became one of the first people to shoot a turkey in Kentucky after turkey hunting season was reinstated. Knight was able to smoke a bird from about 50 yards while on his hunt. He then signed the gun and sent it down the line for its next hunt.

Episode 9 features Logan Webster, the founder of one the most unique brands in the hunting industry. Camoretro is basically a hunting apparel equivalent of a pawn shop shotgun. It’s a digital marketplace full of some of the most well-preserved retro, vintage, and throwback camouflage clothing and hunting apparel on the market. This brief video below provides a better glimpse into the Camoretro business model.

The Camoretro brand has evolved to become an extremely popular exhibitor and hunting trade shows around the country. Their social media platform has also grown into a hub for a technologically savvy younger generation of hunters who still has an appreciation for the legendary hunters and brands from generations before them.

Camoretro Has Endorsements From Some Big Names

Country music artists Jon Langston is a fan of the brand. “Camoretro is a great place to shop for all your throwback needs. From field gear to casual wear, they have everything and more” says Langston. Daniel Haas from Mossy Oak appeared in Episode 3 of The Pawn Shop Shotgun. He also endorses Camoretro. He says “Camoretro is the definitive marketplace to buy or sell vintage hunting geat and routinely lists some of the rarest original Mossy Oak items from the early days – not to mention a growing community of call makers and artists.

The Founder Of Camoretro Takes Out The AAction For A Hunt

Logan Webster is the founder of Camoretro. In Episode 9, he teams up with show host Jay Siske from Out Here Co. for a hunt in Tennessee. Making this hunt a little extra special is the fact that Webster his after his ever turkey. The action picks up with Siske and Webster inching closer and closer to some birds. They get set up in a good spot and a flock of birds moves in close.

Webster pulls the trigger and lets the old pump action do what it was meant to do. He drops what turns out to be a double-spurred bird. The excitement is palpable as he lets loose with a battle cry of “winner, winner turkey dinner!” It also might be the most hyped that Siske has been on the show so far. The conversation that follows is just as good as the hunting action.

It’s easy to see that Webster is hooked on turkey hunting after this experience. Then Webster slaps his signature on the gun and sends it on to Iowa to hunt with a big-time player in the world of hunting digital media.