Jon Langston And Dylan Marlowe Hammered Some Green Heads While Duck Hunting With MLB’s Archie Bradley

Now that’s a hell of a duck-hunting crew right there. Country music singers Jon Langston and Dylan Marlowe recently joined MLB pitcher Archie Bradley and his crew from Crash Landing Outdoors for an epic duck hunt out in Oklahoma. These boys laid the smack down on a big stack of green heads too.

Bradley has enjoyed a successful professional baseball career. The reliever has been in the big leagues since 2015. He most recently pitched for the Los Angeles Angels but has also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Though he spends his summer on the baseball field, he spends his off-seasons afield hunting deer, ducks, and geese. Archie Bradley is also the co-founder of Crash Landing Outdoors, a waterfowl hunting guide service and online hunting show. While hunts with Crash Landing are open for the public to book, Bradley recently shared a blind with two special guests, Jon Langston and Dylan Marlowe.

Jon Langston Continues His Duck Hunting Heater

If you’re a fan of country music and the great outdoors, then there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Jon Langston. Langston made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022. With a new album on the way this year he’s in store for a big 2023 from a musical standpoint. He recently previewed a new song titled Howdy Howdy Howdy. It’s got some big-time 90s country vibes. His most recent release, Give You My All might just be his very best song yet.

After a very successful deer season, Langston has been on an absolute heater this waterfowl season. His social media has been full of footage from a ton of successful duck and goose hunts. Back in the fall, he took his 11-month-old labrador puppy on her first hunt too.

His hunting adventures have also been documented on the hit TV show Realtree Road Trips as well. He’s set to wrap up his waterfowl season this weekend. He’s part of a very special event being put on by Country Outdoors, Blackwater Outfitters, and Mallard Bay.

Live in the Blind is a brand new all-inclusive waterfowl hunting and country music event. The ticket package includes 3 mornings of guided duck and goose hunts. It also includes meals, lodging, and whiskey and cigar tastings. Participants will also get to hunt alongside a handful of big-name country artists who will also be performing live during the evenings. The lineup of musicians for the event includes Langston, Kameron Marlowe, Meghan Patrick, Kasey Tyndall, and Styles Haury.

Big Things On The Horizon For Dylan Marlowe

Dylan Marlowe had his eyes on the sky for some incoming ducks this past week, but he’s got even bigger things on the horizon for his music career. Very few country singers have seen their musical stock rise as quickly as Marlowe’s has in the last few years.

His cover version of Olivia Rodrigo’s pop hit Drivers License took social media by viral storm. It’s racked up over a million views on YouTube. While that song might have been the one to originally get listeners’ attention, it’s his original music that has kept people tuning in.

He spent a good part of 2022 on the road with Cole Swindell and continued to build his fanbase by putting on a hell of a show. He’s an extremely talented songwriter who already has a #1 song to his name. Marlowe penned Jon Pardi’s hit Last Night Lonely. He doesn’t just write damn good songs though, he sings them too.

His newest song Record High which debuted today is arguably his best work yet. His recent duet with Kasey Tyndall, Place For Me is also as authentically country as can be. Some of Marlowe’s other biggest songs include All About It, When I Look Back, and I’ll Keep The Country. His most underrated song is titled GTB though. GTB stands for “girls, trucks, and beer.” It’s a musical response to the haters who criticize the subject matter of a lot of modern country music. Those topics can be considered cliche or too “bro country” for some people’s tastes, but there are still plenty of good ole boys out there whose favorite things in life are girls, trucks, and ice-cold beer.

He’s built a huge social media following for himself and tallied up several million monthly streamers. All as an independent artist. However, after just announcing that he signed a major record deal with Sony Music Nashville, the next chapter of Dylan Marlowe’s big-time career as a country singer is just getting started. Though he didn’t quite celebrate that deal with girls, trucks, and beer, he did throw in some camouflage for good measure.