Looking Back At Realtree Roadtrip’s Turkey Hunt With Jon Langston

Fans of country music and the great outdoors are no strangers to the name Jon Langston. The big dawg seen buzzing in the neon in this article is from the musically rich state of Georgia. He’s doing a hell of a job carrying on the country music traditions of his homeland. A few of the only things as big as country music in the Peach State are football and hunting. Turns out Langston is pretty damn good at all those things. He was once a Division 1 footballer at Gardner-Webb University. However, after his 6th concussion caused him to go blind for about 15 minutes, big Jon traded in the shoulder pads for guitars, bows, guns, and fishing poles and never looked back.

Since then he’s sold out packed shows from coast to coast and fans have digitally streamed his songs over 500 million times. Growing up in Georgia, he was obviously a long-time fan of the huntin’, fishing, and loving everyday singer Luke Bryan. The growth of his fanbase kept surging when he got the chance to join the 2017 and 2018 Farm Tours and the 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour. He recently looked back at the magic moment that launched it all though. He just celebrated the 10th anniversary of the very first he performed his music on stage. What an incredible and successful journey his musical career has been since then.

Taking A Deep Dive Into His Musical Catalog

Langston burst onto the local music scene in Georgia back in 2013 with his song Forever Girl. It quickly skyrocketed in popularity and resonated with music fans everywhere. That’s why the song has since been officially certified Gold. The song is an authentic and romantic look at appreciating the simple joy and genuine appreciation of someone listeners can envision riding around in a truck with until the wheels fall off. It’s a chill look at romance.

Beers Got Drank is an important reminder that while the more laid-back aspects of love are important, sometimes it’s the more wild, spontaneous, and unplanned adventures that lead to the best stories and songs. Other notable songs from him include All Eyes On Us, If You Want Love, She’s So Georgia, Try Missing You, When It Comes To Loving You, and Give You My All.

He also joined Noah Hicks and Travis Denning for a musical trip down memory lane to their glory days of Drinkin’ in a College Town. The music video is awesome and the kind of vibe the world runs on. Looks like that’d be a fun crew to party with some time. It does a great job showcasing the spirit of how wild most college students get when they party. It also shows how those hangovers just hit a little harder now than they did back in the day. I guess that’s just the way it goes when you’re Somewhere In The Middle between Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old though!

Even with such an established presence in the music industry already, Langston’s career is still building a lot of strong momentum and trending toward bigger and better things. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut back in 2022 which is always a special moment for any artist. He also just released a new song titled Howdy Howdy Howdy. It’s got some big-time authentic 90s-sounding country vibes that are coming back in style and popularity.

The delightfully retro-sounding honky tonk heater is sure to be one of the boot-stomping beer-drinking theme songs of 2023. It looks like he’s been doing a little fishing this spring too!

Enjoying The Great Outdoors With Jon Langston

His Let’s Get Rowdy tour will run across the country this year from February 24th – June 16th. When Jon Langston isn’t on the road, rolling across America, and taking the stage with his band and crew, then there’s a good chance he’s spending time outdoors with friends and family.

Few dudes in the country music industry hunt as hard as him. Many of his adventures take place at his home property and are documented through the Ozora Farms’social media pages, website, and YouTube channel. The outdoor content he creates also focuses on land management and conservation in addition to just hunting. His hunting adventures are also frequently documented Realtree Road Trips series.

Langston’s Ozora Farms Hunting Club Is Now Officially Open For Business

Jon Langston has also officially launched a new business venture at his Ozora Farms operation. The announcement about Langston’s Ozora Farms’ opening for business isn’t just about the music though. It’s more about hunting and fishing and enjoying the great outdoors with good company. Outside of making music, Langston’s biggest passion seems to be the great outdoors. He’s a big-time hunter who went hard this past waterfowl season. His deer and turkey hunting adventures have also been the frequent focus of the epic Realtree Roadtrips TV series. He’s been counting down the days until the grand opening of Ozora Farms for some time now. With a recent announcement made from his personal social media channels and the business account.

Please stay tuned for more details on what exactly Ozora Farms plans to offer in the future are now available. In addition to all the awesome hunting and fishing opportunities, it also seems like it’d be a pretty chill place to hang out outside and drink a glass of wine and listen to some music this spring though.