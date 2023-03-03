Luke Combs Found Inspiration For New Song From a Small Detail He Noticed About His Favorite Hunting Knife

“If you got pants on you should have a pocket knife on you” are some pretty wise words as far as life advice goes. You never know when you may need a blade. Stuff pops up that you need a knife for sometimes. Like shotgunning a beer, gutting a deer, or getting into a gentlemanly duel like on the most recent episode of Yellowstone’s 1923. Like any good ole country boy though, Luke Combs appreciates a nice knife. The I Got A Way With You singer recently shared a really cool story. It’s about a special knife he carries on his hunting adventures.

He inherited the knife from his Uncle Eddie and cherishes its sentimental value. He just recently discovered something that makes it even more special though. Luke Combs was recently sitting in a deer stand with the knife in hand when he noticed the words “You Found Yours” discretely engraved on the handle. He somehow always overlooked those words despite having the knife for almost 10 years. That’s the magic of time spent sitting in a deer stand though. It makes you slow down. Makes you more observant and acutely aware of the little things in life.

That could be the sound of a squirrel munching on an acorn or the wind whistling through the trees. Or in this case, something so small that you overlook it for years, despite it being right in front of your eyes. Combs will never know what inspired his Uncle to put those words on the knife. But he was inspired to write a song about it. You Found Yours is a new song on his next album.

If you zoom in on this knife, you’ll notice YOU FOUND YOURS engraved on it. It was made and given to me by my Uncle Eddie and I’ve had the thing for probably 10 years, but never noticed it until last January while I was sitting in the deer stand. I’m not sure what made him put… https://t.co/tHG97dt9se pic.twitter.com/HLlBTMuQsC — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 1, 2023

Luke Combs Has A New Album On The Way

The big man from North Carolina has a new album on the way later this month. He first shared that news back in January and let fans know that he’d be dropping 18 new songs on March 24th. Combs has one of the biggest voices in country music and he’s also one of the hardest workers. Putting out major full-length albums in back-to-back years is no easy task. His last record was released just last summer though and titled Growin’ Up. His upcoming project is a continuation of the musical story he created on that record. It’s titled Gettin’ Old.

At age 32 he’s still a young guy by many people’s counts. However, he perfectly summed up what it feels like to be going through such a life-defining age in many men’s lives. His song Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old is reminiscent in many ways of Tim McGraw’s song My Next 30 Years.

It’s a self-aware reflection of what it feels like to finally grow out of the wild and crazy lifestyle that a lot of dudes live in their 20s. The tune is a musical medley about what it feels like to finally start feeling like a real adult. It’s also a good reminder that you’re still allowed to have fun even if you feel old, just not Too Much Fun.

Two New Songs Just Might Be His Best Songs Ever

In addition to the title track, Combs has already previewed and released several other new songs from his upcoming album too. Even with one of the most impressive musical catalogs in the game, two of those songs just might be Luke Comb’s very best work yet.

His song Joe is similar to Larry Fleet’s song Where I Find God in that it’s lyrically powerful enough to change people’s lives for the better. Then there’s 5 Leaf Clover, which based on her social media hype is one of his wife Nicole’s favorite songs.

Judging by the lyrics, it sounds like Luke Combs is a man that is very truly living the dream. Check out an epic video of him performing 5 Leaf Clover below:

“I make it home every evening, to an angel god sent from above… Got an 8 point on camera from last year, that this season looks like a 10… I got a barn with a fridge full of cold beer… on the weekend it’s full of good friends…”