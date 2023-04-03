Luke Combs Talks Music And Hunting With Joe Rogan

Country music superstar Luke Combs recently joined podcast revolutionary Joe Rogan for a 3-hour talk. The conversation gets going at about the 21-minute mark when Rogan says how wonderful it is “when you meet someone you really admire and they’re just cool as f*ck” as opposed to just being some Celebrity who is only actually cool Online. There is plenty of content from Luke Combs online in terms of social media, music, and the written word. However, this is the deepest dive into his personality through conversation thus far in his career and he seems like one of those dudes that is actually just cool as f*ck.

After everybody gets emotional about how amazing Chris Stapleton’s performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was, the dialogue then shifts into Combs talking about his journey into music going back to his days in middle school. That’s a story best summed up in his own words though, so be sure to check out the full podcast only on Spotify. At one point they also discuss “boat music,” which is actually really an entire own genre of its own if you think about it.

The topic then covers the absolute powerhouses that old-school country musicians used to be back in their day. While some artists go years without releasing full albums sometime these days, legends like Chett Akins, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson were pumping multiple albums a year sometimes without necessarily degrading the quality of their work.

Then the two men get to talking about Colter Walls’s preference for the ranching lifestyle over podcasting. Colter Wall is an enigmatic Canadian outlaw country artist who has repeatedly turned downed Rogan’s podcast requests because he’s apparently either ranching or making music and has no time for conversations in between. At one point Combs says he thinks Colter Wall is so much cooler than him thanks to the vibes he picked up on while Sleeping On The Blacktop.

Luke Combs And Joe Rogan Discuss Hunting With Steven Rinella

The conversation then transitions into how Luke Combs first started getting into hunting. Combs then shares stories from his hunting expedition with MeatEater’s Steven Rinella, someone Rogan has hunted with quite a bit over the years. It was Rinella who actually took Rogan on his first-ever hunting trip back in the day.

Combs starts off talking about how growing up down in the Mountains of North Carolina but had never really had the opportunity to go full send on getting into hunting until he moved to Nashville. Like many folks, his first introduction to the world of hunting was through television. Combs echoes the sentiments of many dedicated hunters who don’t particularly like what the hunting television industry has turned into these days. However, the first time he saw MeatEater he could tell it was something different. They all agree Rinella is probably the best spokesman for the hunting industry and wildlife conservation movement in the game right now.

Luke Combs Talks About How He Got Started Hunting Once He Moved To Nashville

Once Combs got hooked on MeatEater, he started having opportunities to get outside and do some more and more hunting. He started hunting with some of his songwriting buddies in town. His outdoor adventures coincided with his career really starting to take off and he found that hunting was the perfect lifestyle balance for the life he was carving out as a big-time country music singer. In hunting, he found out that was basically the opposite of everything else he was doing in his life. The woods quickly became his favorite place to escape the chaos of the music industry. He said hunting is a calm and cathartic experience that helps him find balance in his life.

Coincidentally enough, a calm and cathartic experience is how a lot of people would describe Luke Comb’s new album as he shifts into a new chapter of his career. As Combs then starts talking about how actual hunting is better than watching it on TV. That’s because it’s a real, tangible experience that lets you escape from social media and reconnect with the real world. Most music fans who regularly attend concerts would likely say the same thing about live music shows. When you’re actually there, you get lost in the moment. Time slows down, life makes more sense, and you can feel the gravity of the situation you’re immersing yourself in.

Combs Shares Stories Of His Recent Antelope And Deer Hunts

Hunting is already a difficult enough endeavor with a huge learning curve that it can be intimidating to really get going, especially if you’re doing it as a media pursuit instead of just a recreational adventure. Combs and Rogan then also talk about how the somewhat mercurial Rinella seemed a little bit cold and off-standish at first until you can pass his vibe check. Since their first trips together, both Rogan and Combs have stayed well connected with Rinealla and developed authentic friendships. That’s the type of camaraderie the entire hunting community is founded on. That’s also what makes Meat Eater one of the best hunting shows on TV. It’s real, educational, and entertaining, and it’s not all just an act for the cameras.

Combs then takes a deep dive into an epic hunting story. It involves an encounter he had with an absolute world-class buck out in Oklahoma last December. It wound up being a matter of close but no cigar on that particular hunt. However, Combs plans on getting back out there and getting after the buck that got away again this fall. So here’s to hoping him the best of luck on his next hunting adventure.

Luke Combs’s New Album Promo Video Is One Of The Funniest Things Online

In this day and age when most people try to promote and market music through the Music Row cookie-cutter approach. Combs and his team thought way outside of the box for a video promo. They put together with Barstool Sports and comedian Theo Vonn.

It’s not really possible to even describe how amazing and hilarious this video is in words. It’s just one of those things you have to see to believe. There might be some creative freedoms taken with the storyline in this video. However, anyone who has spent time in the Appalachian Mountains can confirm this is a pretty realistic scenario. I even once even heard a similar story. It was about a fella getting into a recreational knife fight while just trying to pick up a corndog from a food truck while on vacation at Dollywood. But that’s a story for another day perhaps.