Nashville Palace To Host Next Country Outdoors Concert

Some things in life just go Better Together. And no, I’m not just talking about cocaine and waffles. I’m talking about country music and the great outdoors. Arguably no entity in the media space brings those two things together better than Country Outdoors. The Country Outdoors brand is a collaborative endeavor hosted by the dynamic duo of Mary O’Neill Phillips and her husband Zach. The T.V. show has been airing on the Outdoor Channel for several seasons now. The Country Outdoors concert series is also a can’t miss event.

The show is a road trip-style storyline that follows along with Zach and Mary as they travel across America while living out of a camper and looking for adventures. The T.V. program is complimented by the Country Outdoors Podcast as well. In addition to detailing the adventures of Zach and Mary, episodes of the show often feature country music singers joining in on the fun.

Further bringing the Country Outdoors brand to life is the monthly concert series they host in Nashville, Tennessee. The writers-round style acoustic show has grown into one of the best shows of its kind in Music City. The stage is often set with taxidermy spreads that bring the great outdoors inside. Each concert also includes giveaways and other involvement from big-time outdoor brands. Sponsors include Mossy Oak, Nomad Outdoor, and Huk Performance Fishing Gear. For the second year in a row, Country Outdoors also recently hosted an epic pub crawl and live music event to help get the festivities kicked off during the National Wild Turkey Federation Convention.

The Next Country Outdoors Concert Series Is Going To Be A Good One

This will be the first time the concert series will be hosted by the historic Nashville Palace just outside of Opryland. The audience will be treated to special giveaways from participating partners and enjoy some of the best drinks and food in town at this iconic music room!

If you’re unfamiliar with this particular concert series, it’s an acoustic writers’ round-style show that features four artists showcasing their tunes. The lineup for this event is absolutely stacked too. It features Hannah Dasher, Ashland Craft, Ben Chapman, and Rye Davis.

The Event’s Lineup Is Loaded With Talent

Ashland Craft has seen her musical stock rise quite a bit recently. Her biggest songs thus far have been Make It Past Georgia, Mimosas In The Morning, I Smoke Weed, and Your Momma Still Does. All of those songs were a part of her most recent album. Another hit of hers includes Two Wildflowers And A Box of Wine. Additionally, there is also the grand ole song Good Ol’ Girls.

Hannah Dasher’s best song just might be Girls Call The Shots. It’s an empowering anthem about the captivating spell the right the woman can have on a guy. You’re Gonna Love me is one of those songs that just helps you catch the kinda vibe you’re looking for when having a fun night. Left Right and Stoned Age are also songs that really get the people going.

Rye Davis is quickly growing his musical momentum around Music City these days too. His live cover version of the legendary song The Ride is what country music is made of. If You Wanna Rock N’ Roll adds some muscle to his country sound. Love You Till Morning and They All Know My Name are rock-solid songs from him as well.

Ben Chapman is a fast-rising artist whose music showcases a unique blend of that hippies and cowboys kind of sound. Notable songs of his include Kentucky Deluxe, Georgia Dreamin‘, Night Train To Nashville, and Hippie Speedball.