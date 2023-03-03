On Tour Outdoors Showcases The Hunting And Music Culture In Texas

If there is one thing I know about people from Texas, it’s that they all absolutely love being from Texas. They often make jokes that Texas is like its own country. You could even say that place is its own little world though. It’s easily one of the coolest and most diverse states in America. Maryland is apparently known for crab cakes and football. Texas is probably the most well-known for hunting, football, rodeos, and some damn good music. Oh yeah, and that iconic gas station beaver.

Texas’s uniquely epic hunting and music culture is on display through an awesome digital media brand called On Tour Outdoors. The On Tour Outdoors video series is hosted by the brand’s founder, Jake Murphy. The videos feature some of the biggest names from the Texas music scene on adventures throughout the Lonestar State. It also features an essential aspect of any good hunting camp. That is the post-hunt vibes centered on kicking it around a campfire with some good smokes, cold beer, and live music.

On Tour Outdoors Represents The Best Of Texas

Texas is home to an unbelievable number of amazingly talented musicians. We’re talking big-time names like Willie Nelson, Beyonce, George Strait, Kenny Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, Tanya Tucker, Nelly, Waylon Jennings, Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Kris Kristofferson, Janis Joplin, George Jones, Parker Yancey McCollum, and Ropyr Madison Koe Wetzel. No clue why that last guy has four names, but he does.

Texas is also home to some world-class hunting opportunities. The state is home to some of the most iconic big game species in America. Animals like white-tails, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn, and antelope. It’s arguably the best wild-hog-hunting state in America too. There is great turkey and quail hunting there too. You can also hunt wild populations of Aoudad and Nilgi, both of which roam free there despite originally being from North Africa and India. The expansive ranches across the state have also blossomed into a wild utopia, with wild animals from all around the world now thriving in Texas. There are some great fishing opportunities there too.

Now combine a bunch of elements from those two paragraphs above, and you got On Tour Outdoors. The full library of On Tours Outdoors content is too deep to dive into in just one article, but if good music and cool hunting videos are something you’re into then you should check it out.

On Tour Outdoors Greatest Hits

The video collection includes epic hunts from the aforementioned Wetzel & McCollum. Shane Smith from Shane Smith and The Saints has also been featured on the progrum. The full collection of On Tour Outdoors content goes beyond what is even currently housed on the brand’s YouTube page too though. Although additional episodes include plenty of other super talented big-time names from the Texas music world, like Chris Coltson and Giovani Yanez for example. Other episodes include Dylan Wheeler, Mike Ryan, and Kody West too.

In the grand scheme of things, On Tours Outdoors is a relatively new media entity. Here’s to hoping they have more great music and awesome hunting adventures on the way in the near future though. If you ain’t seen their Texas yet, then saddle up, join the ride, and give their Instagram account a follow to stay in the loop on everything those boys got going on.