Oregon Poacher Left Elk Carcass Behind Out of ‘Fear of Wolves’

The Oregon poacher claims the elk carcass was “scavenged,” though a photograph provided by the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife shows no signs of degradation.

Regardless, Cody Murrill, a 42-year-old from Elgin, OR, has been brought to justice after shooting the bull elk during the opening day of deer season last fall. Murrill appeared in court on Jan. 20, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to poaching charges. He’s been sentenced to ten days in jail, fines, probation, weapon forfeiture, and license suspension.

OSP F&W Sergeant Chris Hawkins, a collector of evidence in the case, says the jail time is appropriate.

“The ten days in jail is more jail time than we typically see in fish and wildlife cases, which is one positive outcome of this sentencing,” Sgt. Hawkins offers for the dept.’s media release.

According to authorities, Murrill claims he intended to poach a cow elk for its meat. He “mistakenly shot” an impressive 5×6-point bull elk as darkness set in on Oct. 1, 2022, instead. The poacher then left the bull to rot – another wildlife crime. Thankfully, hunters who discovered the carcass on Oct. 3 notified OSP F&W Troopers of their discovery.

‘Fearing wolves in the area, Murrill abandoned the elk carcass’

“He said he abandoned the carcass, intending to recover the meat and antlers later that night. When he returned well after dark, the carcass was partially scavenged,” the dept. notes.

“Fearing wolves in the area, Murrill abandoned the carcass again. He said he returned the next day to remove the antlers but was unable to do so because he broke his saw.”

As their photo shows, however, there are no signs of wolves making use of this elk:

Oregon poacher’s elk carcass left to rot. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

After reviewing footage from area game cameras, troopers were able to identify Murrill’s truck. While interviewing him in his home, Murrill initially denied having anything to do with the incident. But later that evening, he contacted OSP F&W Troopers to confess to his crimes.

‘Poachers steal from all Oregonians’

The poaching happened on opening day of deer season, officials cite. Bull elk season it was not. Murrill removed “an animal that would have otherwise contributed to legal, legitimate uses of Oregon’s natural resources,” ODFW Stop Poaching campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw says.

“Poachers steal from all Oregonians,” Shaw adds. “Whether that is from a legitimate hunter who paid fees to hunt, or a hiker or photographer who missed the experience of seeing that animal.”

In addition to jail time and a one-year license suspension, Murrill would receive one-year probation. He would also have to forfeit his .308 rifle with scope, which the dept. places a value of “about $1,400” on. Murrill also paid $440 in fines.