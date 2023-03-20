Outsider Showcases ‘Gobblers-N-Guitars’ With Whitney Duncan

Two new episodes of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Gobblers-N-Guitars video series are currently in production in Florida. Meanwhile, Outsider wrapping up the rewind through previous episodes. The biggest commonality between Country music and hunting is that storytelling is a major component of both. These videos seamlessly intertwine stories about outdoor adventures and musical accomplishments. This latest episode and article focuses on Whitney Duncan.

Outsider is proud to officially be showcasing the full Gobblers-N-Guitars video series this spring. The first season included closer looks as the musical stories of Justin Adams, Brad Clawson, and Heath Sanders intertwined with live action from their collective time hunting turkeys together in Kansas back in 2021. All three of them were lucky enough to smoke a bird too.

In 2022, the Gobblers-N-Guitars series went down to Texas with The 1% Media, Jordan Rowe, and Jenna LeMaster, whose article is forthcoming. But for now, let’s dive into Whitney Duncan’s long musical career and very first turkey-hunting adventure. The videos were sponsored by Winchester, one of the most historic firearms and ammunition manufacturers in America. Shine United and Hunt Stand also helped make it all happen.

A Closer Look At Whitney Duncan’s Earliest Music

Her very first official release dates back to 2004 when she teamed up with the legendary country music gamblin’ man Kenny Rogers for a duet titled My World Is Over. It’s a sobering and somber love gone bad song about how it feels to lose the person your world spins around. In 2007, she released a 6 song EP. Notable tracks on that project include Ain’t Nobody and Come With Me which provide a far more optimistic and good vibing look at love than her first song.

Her first album, Right Road Now debuted in 2008. The two biggest songs off the album couldn’t be more different, which highlights her ability to explore the full range of human emotions and experiences with her songwriting. Skinny Dippin’ is a fun song about two people going, well, skinny dipping… So Sorry Mama is a good girl’s apology to her mother after she goes bad.

Roll All Night just might be the biggest song of her career so far. It was released in 2013. It’s one of the types of song country music runs on. It’s about a girl asking her man to come and pick her up in his truck so they can cruise around all night and find some backroads to roll down all night.

She’s Back And Better Than Ever With New Music

Her next major project was a 6 song EP that came out in 2021. The title track is Heartbreaker. She sings about a situation many people find themselves in at some point in their life. It’s about two people willing to hold onto an up-and-down relationship even if it wrecks their world. The song Lightweight is another song about the type of love-hate relationship that makes a person feel like they’re drunk on just the feelings they get from someone else. Homesick on the other hand has a more encouraging outlook on relationships. It’s about feeling homesick but in terms of missing a person and not necessarily a place.

She also released a separate single in 2021 titled My, Myself and the Highway. It’s about the lonely feeling of going down the long road of life while missing the love of a person from your past. She followed that up with another single in 2022. You and the Horse is an optimistic tune about a girl telling a guy and the horse he rode in on to get lost after she realizes he is never going to change his frustrating ways. Later on in 2022, she released 4 more songs to round out those previous two as part of her latest EP, I’m The Fire. The title track is about a girl keeping her guard up so as to not get burned by a guy again. Too Drunk to Drive is a steamy love song about catching a buzz with someone and staying all night together.

Whitney Duncan Goes On Her First Turkey Hunt Down In Texas

She joined Jordan Rowe and Jenna LeMaster for the Texas edition of Gobblers-N-Guitars last spring. The Tennessee native introduces herself to kick things off and explains that she has been singing since was about 3 years old. She started performing at fairs, festivals, and at her church as often as she could growing up. She also started regularly entering singing competitions.

One of her favorite memories of singing was competing annually in a contest hosted by Loretta Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills. That’s where she first caught the attention of a musical talent scout from Nashville. She signed her first record and publishing deal when she was just 16 years old. Her first radio single came not long after.

She then talks about her experience appearing on the hit TV show Survivor. That sets the stage for her adventurous side that she showcases on this hunting trip. Though she had never been turkey hunting before, she said she loves getting out of her comfort zone and doing stuff she’s never done before. She had previously been deer and dove hunting before and didn’t hesitate to say yes when invited on this turkey hunt.

She hunts hard and certainly puts in the time and effort required to be successful. However, in the heat of the moment, Whitney ultimately misses her shot. She knocks a few feathers off the bird but doesn’t put it down. That’s just part of hunting though. A wise man once said, if you’ve never missed a turkey then you just haven’t shot at enough of them. She talks about the experience was upsetting, but it also lit a fire that makes her one to get out there and get after a bird again. She clearly exhibits the most important quality a hunter can have. That’s persistence. The video closes out with her performing an acoustic rendition of You And The Horse.