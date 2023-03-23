Outsider Showcases ‘Gobblers-N-Guitars’ With Jenna LaMaster

New episodes of the Gobblers-N-Guitars video series presented by The National Wild Turkey Federation are currently being produced in Florida. We’ve got some really exciting updates coming soon. First, let’s wrap up the Texas Edition of the video series. The final episode is a spotlight on an accomplished songwriter and rising country singer, Jenna LaMaster.

Outsider is proud to officially be showcasing the full Gobblers-N-Guitars video series this spring. So far the showcases have featured the musical stories and hunting adventures of Justin Adams, Brad Clawson, Heath Sanders, Jordan Rowe, and Whitney Duncan. The videos were sponsored by Winchester, one of the most historic firearms and ammunition manufacturers in America. They were produced by The 1% Media. Success rates have been sensationally high for the hunts too. 4 of the 5 hunters so far bagged a bird while Whitney Duncan had a shot but just barely missed. Hey, that’s part of hunting though. Now let’s introduce Jenna LaMaster and see if she’s able to connect on a gobbler during her hunt.

She’s Written Songs For Ashland Craft, Kasey Tyndall, And Dylan Marlowe

Originally from Northern California, LaMaster eventually moved to Texas. Like many country artists from the red dirt region, her foray into country music actually started through her involvement in the professional rodeo circuit. She cites some absolute legends as her biggest musical inspirations, including Patty Loveless, George Strait, Lee Ann Womack, and Trisha Yearwood. She currently calls Music City home and has a publishing deal with Sheltered Music. That label also notably includes Emmy Lou Harris and Marty Stuart on their roster.

Though a relative newcomer to the Nashville music scene compared to some of the other talented artists and songwriters highlighted in previous episodes of Gobblers-N-Guitars, LaMaster has recently found success with some music on a major label. She has most notably co-written several songs cut by Big Loud Record’s recording artist Ashland Craft. Two of those songs were a part of Craft’s Travelin’ Kind album, including Leavin’ You Again and Your Mamma Still Does. She also was a part of putting together Craft’s newest song Danced With The Devil. They’re all sentimental breakup songs that explore the full depth of emotions that swirl through different stages of a relationship ending. Those songs showcase LaMaster’s ability to sum up that part of the human emotional experience in her songwriting.

LaMaster also showed off how authentically “country” she can be with the song Place For Me. She helped co-write the tune, which was recorded by Kasey Tyndall and Dylan Marlowe. The song explores many of the things rednecks hope are waiting for us in heaven if we make it that far. That list includes wine, cold beer, our very first Chevy pickup truck, tractors, deer stands, and plenty of opportunities to go hunting.

Jenna LaMaster Has New Original Music On The Way Too

With the momentum from her songwriting credits building, LaMaster is also preparing to start recording and releasing her own original music as well. Her upcoming project is currently in development in collaboration with Grammy award-winning producer, Glenn Worf. He’s previously produced albums for Miranda Lambert, The Pistol Annies, Lee Ann Womack, and David Nail.

She’s previously previewed some of her new songs on social media. Including this little love song dedicated to the state of Tennessee. She does an incredible job lyrically capturing the essence of the Volunteer State, so here’s to hoping she releases the studio version soon.

Jenna LaMaster Doubled Up On Gobblers In Texas

The video opens with an ecstatic LaMaster letting loose with a celebratory “Let’s go!” while the cameraman exclaims that what they just recorded was one of the most insane turkey hunts he’s ever been on. It then backtracks to an interview with her where she discusses her days on the rodeo circuit and how that led her into the world of country music. She also reminisces on all the long hours she spent on the road with her dad and siblings, mentioning that for the first 10 years of her life, the only two CDs she ever listened to her in her dad’s truck were George Strait’s 50 #1s and Garth Brooks’ greatest hits.

Though she grew up around hunting, she had never actually been hunting before. She always spent time outdoors hiking and in the saddle, but going hunting was an all-new experience for her. After getting her shotgun patterned and tuning up her calling skills, she goes afield. Hunting hard in the Texas heat started making her lose hope that her hunt was going to be successful. And then like often happens, the birds seemingly showed up out of nowhere. As they tried to sneak up on the birds, it was actually birds that snuck on them.

As gobblers often do, the longbeards started strutting side by side with their heads lined up next to each other. That allowed LaMaster to pull off the epic turkey-hunting double. She dropped both birds with a single pull of the trigger. She said the most memorable part of getting into hunting is the sense of community she feels with other hunters now. The video closes out with her performing one of her unreleased love songs about finding a cowboy to call her own.