Realtree’s Turkey Hunting Forecast For The Midwest Region

Some of the very best and most comprehensive turkey hunting information on the internet has been cataloged by our friends at Realtree. Their interactive Turkey Hunting Nation map is one of the most in-depth overviews of turkey hunting in America that you will find online. The information Realtree provides on turkey hunting goes even deeper than that thanks to in-depth regional forecasts as well. Outsider previously highlighted the forecast for the Southeast region, and now that coverage continues with a look at the Midwest.

America’s heartland remains a major hub for turkey hunting. In a day and age where turkey populations are declining throughout much of the country, the Midwest remains steady and strong. One of the biggest things the region has going for it is the wide range of habitats. From big timber, sprawling ag country, endless prairie, and river breaks, or combinations thereof, the Midwest is a great place to be a turkey. Well, maybe not during hunting season though.

Information for the state-by-state breakdowns below is pulled from the Realtree website. That is with the exception of the dates for turkey hunting seasons. That information was pulled from Outsider’s comprehensive spring turkey hunting calendar. Clicking on the name of the state below will navigate you to the Turkey Hunting Nation report. Those landing pages include more comprehensive info.

Turkey season opens up on April 3rd in the southern part of the state and on April 10th in the northern reaches. Around 13,701 turkeys were harvested in Illinois last spring. Hunters should be optimistic but realistic about their expectations for this season.

Luke Garver is the wild turkey project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. He shared his thoughts. “I’m not predicting a record-breaking harvest by any means, but I think we can expect to see a higher harvest total than the previous two years, which were well below average. Two straight years of very low poult-to-hen ratios in 2018 and 2019, followed by a 2020 spring harvest that was one of the highest in a decade, might have resulted in fewer birds on the landscape in the past few seasons. Fingers are crossed for continued increases in nest success and, as always, for favorable spring weather. While the turkey population is still relatively high in that part of the state, bird numbers might not be what hunters have seen in the past,” he said.

Indiana’s turkey season gets going on April 26th. About 12,531 birds were shot by Hoosier hunters last year. Though turkey hunting in the state may not be quite as good as it was a decade or so ago, hunters should still be in for a good season.

Emily McCalle, a biometrician with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, provided updates. “It should be a good year for the Indiana spring turkey harvest, with increased harvests in most regions of the state. Conducive warm and relatively dry weather during the critical early brood period in June 2021, coupled with the 17-year Brood X cicada emergence, resulted in an exceedingly good production year in 2021. That means this spring, there should be more 2-year-old gobblers on the landscape and higher-than-normal success rates. We saw an increase in success rates in the fall 2022 harvest, and we expect that will continue into spring.”

The season opens up in Iowa on April 10th. Hunters dropped an estimated 11,933 birds in the state in the spring of 2022. Expectations are that this will be another solid spring. Jim Coffey is a forest wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He said hunters are likely in for a good spring.

“Back-to-back years of above-average production have been observed in most areas,” he said. “There is no reason to think license sales or harvest will be different than in recent years. Although southeastern Iowa is of concern, it has seen better production recently. Southwestern and west-central Iowa could be areas of concern.”

April 12th is the opening day of turkey hunting season in Kansas. The state has long been a popular destination for gobbler hunters, but things have been a little bit up and down there lately. According to the data, hunters in Kansas bagged 12,893 birds last year. Here is an update from Kent Fricke. He’s the small-game coordinator for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

“Turkey hunting should be fair to good in Kansas in 2023. “Production decreased slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, but populations are still recovering from very low production in 2019 because of extensive precipitation and flooding in the state that year. The north-central and northeastern portions of the state continue to support the highest abundance of turkeys while also providing abundant opportunities for public hunting access. Western Kansas has experienced relatively low production since 2015, and declining hunter success has reflected these trends.”

Spring turkey season in Michigan is looking good this year. The season opens up on April 22. Though harvest estimates for last year aren’t readily available, this year could be even better. Here is what Adam Bump, an upland game bird specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, had to say.

“We expect to see a continuation of having high success rates and high hunter satisfaction, along with lots of opportunity. “We offer long seasons, ample license quotas, and large amounts of public land available for residents and non-residents. There are no indications that 2023 will be much different from the past several years.”

The first day of spring turkey season in Minnesota this year is April 12th. A harsh winter could mean fewer birds survived the winter than expected, but overall turkey populations are doing pretty well.

Leslie McInenly is the wildlife populations and regulations manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. She said “The deeper snows this year could result in additional mortality. Minnesota has already exceeded average annual snowfall.”

The Show-Me State was once considered to be perhaps the best turkey-hunting state in the entire country. However, turkey populations are believed to be declining. As a result, harvest numbers have dropped in the last few years as well. Still, though, hunters whacked about 39,100 birds last year. An astounding number.

Here is what Nick Oakley, a wild turkey biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation had to say about this spring’s season. “While Missouri has seen declines similar to other states with the Eastern subspecies, the population here appears to have stabilized after several years of poor production. The 2022 spring harvest was right around the five-year average, production has increased compared to the five-year average, and the majority of reports I have received from landowners recently are of larger winter flocks than most have seen in recent years. Population stabilization, reports of good winter flock sizes, and an above-average hard mast crop all point to another good turkey season in Missouri, if hunters are prepared to get out and find birds.”

April 15th is opening day for turkey hunters in the Cornhusker State. Nebraska was one of the best turkey-hunting states in America from about 2000-2010, but things have dropped off since then. Luke Meduna is the big-game program manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He said turkey populations are down about 45% compared to 10-15 years ago. Still, though, hunters dropped an estimated 16,489 birds last year.

Meduna also said the state recently enacted regulation changes in response to the decline. Hunters can now purchase just two spring permits instead of three and can only shoot one turkey per day during the spring season. Also, just 10,000 spring permits are available to nonresident hunters instead of an unlimited quantity, as during previous seasons.

Only North Dakota residents are permitted to hunt turkeys in the state. The only exception to that is Indian reservations, where hunters from other states are welcome to hunt. Those restrictions are in place because there just aren’t a lot of turkeys in the state. Hunters only shot about 2,328 of them last year. R.J. Gross, the upland game biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, said turkey numbers and habitat are generally better in the western part of the state. The season starts on April 8th for those able and willing to hunt.

Ohio’s turkey season starts on April 22 in the southern part of the state and April 29th in the northern part. Things are looking up for the 2023 season despite population declines and tighter hunting regulations in recent years. Last spring, hunters bagged 26,156 birds in Ohio.

Mark Wiley is a forest game bird biologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He shared his thoughts. “We expect turkey permit success rates to increase in 2023 following two consecutive years of above-average poult indices.”

The South Dakota turkey hunting season opens on April 8th. Turkey hunters killed 7,198 birds in the state last year. Bird numbers should be up compared to last year, but that remains to be seen.

Chad Lehman, a senior wildlife biologist with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said “Unfortunately, we are getting hit hard with winter weather this year, and we are hopeful that winter survival will hold up. We won’t know how many birds survive the inclement weather until March or April.”

Wisconsin has quietly become one of the top turkey hunting destinations in America. Huge turkey populations and high success rates are a combination that makes hunters happy. 38,926 birds were harvested in the state last year. The season opens on April 19th this year.

“Our previous winter and spring were fairly mild,” said Alissa Kakatsch, assistant turkey and pheasant ecologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Therefore, we have had good nesting and brood-rearing conditions in 2022. So far, this winter has been inconsistent, so it’s hard to tell what our 2023 spring conditions will look like.”