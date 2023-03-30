Realtree’s Turkey Hunting Forecast For The Northeastern Region

Turkey hunting season is starting to pop off all around America right now. In this day and age, scouting for a hunting trip usually starts online. Realtree’s Turkey Hunting Nation is a good place to start digitally preparing for your next bird-busting adventure. The interactive map is one of the most in-depth overviews of turkey hunting in America that you will find online. Outsider has previously highlighted the Southeast, Midwest, and wild-wild West. Now that turkey tour rolls on through the historic old hunting grounds of the Northeast.

The northeast forecasts to be a mixed bag for the 2023 turkey hunting season. No region in America has been hit harder by urban sprawl and degraded habitat than the Northeast. Once a nationwide hotspot for turkey hunting, hunting conditions in the region have since faded quite steeply. However, increasing turkey productivity in the area has sparked optimism for this season. With that in mind, there is growing optimism surrounding this season and the long-term future. Realtree’s state-by-state breakdown with biologists from respective agencies is below.

Information for the state-by-state breakdowns below is pulled from the Realtree website. That is with the exception of the dates for turkey hunting seasons. That information was pulled from Outsider’s comprehensive spring turkey hunting calendar. Clicking on the name of the state below will navigate you to the Turkey Hunting Nation report. Those landing pages include more comprehensive info for each state in the region.

From a geographic perspective, most states in the Northeast are relatively small compared to other states. That means turkey numbers and hunting opportunities are relatively small. With that in mind, the forecast for Connecticut appears to be pretty steady moving forward. During the 2022 season, 5,052 hunters hit the fields and forests and took 1,139 birds. The state’s season opens on April 26th.

Will Cassidy, a wild turkey and small-game program biologist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, shared his thoughts. “We have, so far, had a mild winter and saw relatively good productivity in our 2022 brood survey, though our 2021 brood survey indicated slightly higher productivity. Our 2022 spring success rate rose very slightly from 2021. Taking all that into account, I would expect a stable turkey population and a relatively level trend in spring hunter success for 2023.”

Delaware is an exceptionally small state. In the last few years, only about 600 birds per year have been taken by turkey hunters in The First State. 2022 was about on par with that. Hunters took 567 gobblers last spring. Depending on the zone, the season opens up on April 8th, 15th, 22nd, or 29th.

Adam Macy is a migratory game bird and turkey biologist with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. He forecasted what hunters can expect this year. “Private- and public-land hunters in Kent and Sussex counties are the most consistent in leading the turkey harvest in Delaware. However, public-land hunters in New Castle County and northern portions of Kent County have become increasingly successful in recent years.”

Turkey hunting season in Maine opens up on May 1st. Forecasts indicate that it should be another strong season, as have been the last couple of years. Bird hunters dropped about 7,081 gobblers up there last spring.

Kelsey M. Sullivan, a game bird biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife shared her thoughts. “Winter has been mild so far up this way, and if it keeps up that way, overwinter survival will be high. Southern Maine holds the best turkey populations, and much of the land there is privately owned. However, many landowners will allow turkey hunting if you simply knock on their doors and ask permission.”

The turkey season in Maryland gets going on April 18th. The outlook for this season is pretty solid too. While many states have seen their turkey populations collapse, that’s not the case in Maryland. Hunters there took 4,208 birds during spring 2022. Turkey numbers in the central part of Maryland, especially near the Baltimore, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C., areas, have seen tremendous growth during the past decade and now hold record-high populations.

Bob Long, wild turkey and upland game-bird project manager with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has high hopes for this season. “Although some regions have seen declines, other parts of the state currently have record-high numbers of birds. And production during the summer of 2021 was above-average in most regions, translating into good numbers of 2-year-old gobblers. The western mountains — Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties — should be a good area to hunt this year as well, due to exceptionally high production in the summer of 2021,” Long said. “The eastern region has declined somewhat from previous high numbers.”

The last decade has been a strong one for turkey hunters in Massachusetts. That trend is expected to continue this year. Hunters took about 2,800 turkeys during spring 2022 and that number is a solid forecast for this season too. The season opens on April 24th.

“We continue to see some growth in the turkey population in eastern areas of the state,” said David Scarpitti, wild turkey and upland-game biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. “Historically, western Massachusetts offered the best turkey hunting, but now I would say it’s relatively good all across the state.”

Turkey hunting season has been rising to record highs in New Hampshire dating back to 2019. That year hunters took more than 5,000 birds for the first time ever. Last year, hunters took 5,723 birds, which surpassed the 2020 record of 5,718 birds. Allison Keating, regional wildlife biologist and turkey project leader with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, said spring 2023 turkey hunting should be on par with that of previous years. The season opens on May 1st.

The turkey season in New Jersey varies across the state. Depending on location it opens up on April 24th, May 1st, May 8th, or May 11th. Harvest numbers are expected to be about on par with last season. Forecasts indicate hunters can expect to take about 2,200 to 2,700 birds this spring. Those estimates are according to Jimmy Sloan, game bird biologist with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Opening day for turkey season in New York this year is May 1st. The season is expected to be better than last year but still not great. However, hunters still took 19,255 birds last year and those numbers could very likely increase this year.

Michael V. Schiavone is a wildlife biologist with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He shared his thoughts. “Turkey productivity in New York state continues to be a long-term management focus, and recent turkey productivity… has resulted in a lower but stable turkey population. Across the state, DEC has many locations for hunters to explore opportunities, though when it comes to turkeys, the highest harvest and population densities continue to be in the Delaware Valley and Catskills.”

Turkey season in the Keystone state gets going on April 29th. Last year about 165,000 licensed turkey hunters took about 36,000 birds. Safe to say turkey hunting is a major part of the state culture. Mary Jo Casalena, wild turkey biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said spring 2023 hunting in this historic turkey hotbed should be very good thanks to strong turkey reproduction throughout most of the state since 2021.

“That provides an above-average proportion of the 2-year-old gobbler age class, the most vocal and readily callable age class,” she said .“Statewide recruitment in 2022 was similar to 2021 — 3.1 poults seen per all hens seen. Therefore, the proportion of jakes this coming spring season is expected to be above average in many WMUs.”

Last year Rhode Island hunters took 262 turkeys. 85% of those birds were taken on private land, which is not surprising given how little public land there is available for hunting in America’s smallest state. Lizzi Bonczek is an upland game bird biologist with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. She said summer surveys are looking good and bird numbers are up compared to the last few years. The northwestern part of the state has consistently seen the highest harvest, including the towns of Glocester, Burrillville, Foster, and Tiverton. This spring’s turkey hunting season opens up on April 27th this year.

The fields and forests of Vermont offer some of the best turkey hunting in New England. The season gets going on May 1st this year. Hunters in the state took 5,529 birds last year and hunters can expect to potentially take more birds than that this year.

Chris Bernier, an upland game bird project leader with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, broke down his forecast. “Furthermore, winter conditions have been very mild to date, so barring any significant change in conditions, overwinter survival should be excellent again this year, and birds should be in top physical condition coming into the spring season. Accordingly, hunters might expect to see more jakes and more action on the landscape next spring. Vermont is blessed with a preponderance of public land that’s widely distributed throughout the state and is open to hunting, including 134,000 acres of wildlife management areas, which are always a safe bet for finding turkeys and great places to hunt. ”

Turkey season gets going in West Virginia on April 17th. Last year was a pretty solid season in the Mountaineer state. However, 2021 was the best year on record for turkey hunters in West Virginia. This year’s mild winter meant most of the birds survived, so this spring is shaping up to be a big one.

“If we have a normal year, I would guess the harvest would be above last year’s of 9,366,” said Michael Peters. He’s the wild turkey and migratory game bird project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He added turkey reports of turkey observations in the state have been high so far. “It looks pretty good here in West Virginia.”