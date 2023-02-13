Revisiting Luke Bryan’s and Michael Waddell’s Tennessee Turkey Hunt

It’s no secret that Luke Bryan loves to hunt and fish. He’s one of the proud owners of the Buck Commander media and apparel brand. That means his hunts have been regularly broadcast on the Buck Commander TV show. Michael Waddell meanwhile is one of the most prominent hunting TV shows in the country.

After a long career hosting several of Realtree’s biggest outdoor TV programs, he started his own endeavor in 2008 when he launched Bone Collector. “Bone Collector was an idea that I had been thinking about for a long time,” says Waddell. “I knew I was ready to take a stand for the hunting community in a way that had never been done before. We have a team of people that believe in the hunting culture and are doing things to improve it, and I’m proud of that.”

According to his website, Waddell’s entire life has built up to where he is now in the outdoor industry. He says, “My story began 35 years ago in the backwoods and backwaters of Booger Bottom, Georgia. No crowds, strip malls, or concrete jungles there. Just a heck of a lot of places for a young kid to get dirty, get into trouble, and grow up country – the kind of place where a boy can be a boy and not worry one bit about the fast pace of city life. Man, we need more places like that these days, huh?”

The Two Georgia Boys Team Up For First Hunting Trip Together

Despite both being from Georgia and both having frequently featured roles broadcasting their hunting on television, Luke Bryan and Michael Wadell had never teamed up for an adventure until last spring. They got together for a turkey hunt in Tennessee in the spring of 2022.

Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Joins The Boys For Waterfowl Hunting Adventure

Life with one of the biggest stars in country music is certainly fun and entertaining. Just ask Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline. She recently shared a funny story about a hunting adventure with his husband and their sons on social media.

She posted a selfie on Instagram a while back with the caption. “Once again…Luke fooled me. I laid still for 3 hours and listened to 4 guys fart.”

An additional video taken by Luke Bryan shows his wife hunkered down in a lay-down blind with her shotgun at the ready. Caroline good-naturedly commented on the post, “They put me in a bush pile…” Fans flocked into the comments to share a laugh with the married couple. “Look what you found lol,” one person laughed. Another insisted, “A couple who hunts together, stays together!!!”A third said, “I think it’s great that the two of you are together even when it’s hunting.”