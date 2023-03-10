Rewinding Through The 2022 Country Outdoors Turkey Tour

Some things in life just go Better Together. And no, I’m not just talking about cocaine and waffles. I’m talking about country music and the great outdoors. Arguably no entity in the media space brings those two things together better than Country Outdoors. The Country Outdoors brand is a collaborative endeavor hosted by the dynamic duo of Mary O’Neill Phillips and her husband Zach. The T.V. show has been airing on the Outdoor Channel for several seasons now.

The show is a road trip-style storyline that follows along with Zach and Mary as they travel across America while living out of a camper and looking for adventures. The T.V. program is complimented by the Country Outdoors Podcast as well. In addition to detailing the adventures of Zach and Mary, episodes of the show often feature country music singers joining in on the fun.

Further bringing the Country Outdoors brand to life is the monthly concert series they host in Nashville, Tennessee. The writers-round style acoustic show has grown into one of the best shows of its kind in Music City. The stage is often set with taxidermy spreads that bring the great outdoors inside. Each concert also includes giveaways and other involvement from big time outdoor brands. Sponsors include Mossy Oak, Nomad Outdoor, and Huk Performance Fishing Gear. For the second year in a row, Country Outdoors also recently hosted an epic pub crawl and live music event to help get the festivities kicked off during the National Wild Turkey Federation Convention.

A Look Back At The 2022 Turkey Tour As The 2023 Edition Gets Rolling

Just this week, the Country Outdoors crew has loaded up their camper and hit the road for their 4th annual Turkey Tour. Zach and Mary just set up shop down in Florida. They are preparing to get their 2023 turkey hunting season underway. The best way to keep up with their adventures in real-time is to tune into the Country Outdoors Instagram account. The excitement is building for all the great hunts and good times this year’s Turkey Tour. Meanwhile, Outsider is here to help rewind through some of the highlights from previous Country Outdoors’ Turkey Tours.

2022 Turkey Tour Culminates With Epic Wyoming Hunt And Acoustic Show

The full 8-episode collection of 2022 Turkey Tour videos can be found on the Outdoor Channel’s YouTube page. While each and every episode is worth tuning into, the season finale is particularly awesome. One of the final stops on the 2022 Country Outdoors Turkey Tour took place in Hulett, Wyoming.

The episode includes an inside look at the Old West Invitational Turkey Shoot. The event is a fundraiser that rallies support for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation and the Greater Hullett Community Center. Joining Zach and Mary for the event were 4 very special singers and songwriters from Nashville. It was the first time that the Country Outdoors live concert series hosted a show outside of Nashville. The lineup included Ray Fulcher, Adam Sanders, Adam Hood, and Jared Mullins. A big part of the episode also includes a round of golf with those guys and the Country Outdoors crew.

Ray Fulcher, Adam Sanders, Adam Hood, And Jared Mullins Join Country Outdoors

Ray Fulcher co-wrote 21 different songs that Luke Combs cut. Several have reached #1 on the radio charts, including When It Rains It Pours, Lovin On You, Even Though I’m Leaving, and Does To Me, which is a duet with Eric Church. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut as a performer in 2021 too. He also released a big-time album titled Spray Painted Line. Highlight songs from the project include All Gas No Brakes, Girl In It, Bucket List Beers, and Way Out.

Adam Sanders is credited as a co-writer on two number-one hits, Ain’t Worth The Whiskey by Cole Swindell and Hell of Night by Dustin Lynch. His song Out Like That was also recorded by Luke Bryan. Recently he’s put a focus on singing his songs too, not just writing them. His most notable tunes include What If I’m Right, Make ‘Em Wanna Change, and I Wanna Be Somebody.

Adam Hood has songwriting credits for a list of other artists that reads like an all-star team. Those songs include Josh Abbott’s I’ll Sing About Mine, Good Ol’ Days by Miranda Lambert, Rolling Stone by Whiskey Myers, .30-06 by Brent Cobb, and quite a few songs for Muscadine Bloodline. He’s also found success recording his own music with songs like Play Something We Know and Harder Stuff.

Though you may not find recordings of Jared Mullins singing his songs, he’s one of the most talented songwriters in Nashville. He was a lead writer on several songs for Morgan Wallen’s newest album, including Devil Don’t Know, Keith Whitley, and F150-50. He also has two number- one hits to his credit in Homemade by Jake Owen and Thank God by Kane and Katelyn Brown.

Stay Tuned For More From Country Outdoors

Turkey season is heating up. So gas up the computer, fire up the YouTube engine, kick back, relax, and rewind into the Grand Finale of the 2022 Country Outdoors Turkey Tour featuring Ray Fulcher, Adam Sanders, Adam Hood, and Jared Mullins. And be sure you’re following Country Outdoors on social media for updates from their 2023 Turkey Tour while they’re out on the road.